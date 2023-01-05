Is the bad news in the price?

But with such a low estimate hurdle to climb over, should the global economic growth and inflation outlook prove to be better than it does currently, then this could herald significant rewards for patient investors, with gains possible across a range of asset classes, and crucially, in both equities and bonds.

We have identified ten key themes that investors should closely monitor in 2023.

The crucial inflationary debate is still far from settled

It is likely that the equilibrium between labour demand and supply will increase in 2023 due to lower economic growth, recession risks and reduced household pandemic savings incentivising many to re-enter the workforce.

Combined with the year-on-year base effects, inflation rates could fall relatively fast - though it is debatable whether they drop central bank target levels.

Crucially, whereas 2022 has seen inflation constrain governments and central banks room for manoeuvre, we expect this pressure to ease decidedly in 2023.

Fed officials remain hawkish on inflation despite recessionary fears

Central banks tighten monetary policy more than expected in 2022, but hopes for a ‘pivot' in 2023

We expect ‘peak' central bank interest rates in 2023, with the next 12 months seeing central banks not only moderating their rate-hike pace but reaching an interest rate ‘plateau'.

Before the end of 2023, we would anticipate central banks to be preoccupied with communicating the conditions for a ‘pivot' towards easier monetary policy, especially should economic growth weaken further and recession risks mount.

The post-Covid reopening story, and hopes for it to eventually reach China

We expect China to continue to exit its zero-Covid policy in 2023. Should the latest moderation of Covid rules herald a wider and more significant relaxation of zero-Covid restrictions, the associated reopening of China's domestic economy would be particularly constructive for equity exposures in the broader Asia ex-Japan region.

The outlook for global economic growth and what a recession might look like

In line with our view that inflation pressures will moderate and interest rate policy direction eases, so too will economic growth expectations stabilise and recover.

In all, our outlook for the relative change in expectations for inflation, rates and economic growth paints a constructive back drop for risks assets as we look forward.

Fiscal spending sees retrenchment at best and a return to austerity at worst

The fiscal impulse that was delivered during the pandemic and over the months following its exit will inevitably moderate as we look forward.

For labour markets in particular, with relatively less government spending households will be forced to rely less on the state and more towards paid work - which could boost labour availability and as a consequence see wage pressures moderate.

Corporate earnings continue to defy fears of a widespread collapse

Markets do not operate in a vacuum and a more challenging backdrop will very likely present headwinds for corporate revenues, margins and earnings.

However, a substantial negative revision to the outlook for corporate earnings is already priced into risk assets.

Should it turn out that the economic impact in 2023 is relatively shallow and short-lived, markets might be encouraged to look through the near-term weakness and lead to global equity valuation multiples having room to rise.

Geopolitics supplants domestic politics in 2022, but both will continue to have consequences for markets in 2023

Geopolitical risk is difficult to quantify and even harder to calibrate into investment strategy decisions.

In the case of Russia, it appears likely that sanctions will endure for some time regardless of the war's outcome, leaving Europe's energy markets facing longer-term structural challenges.

When it comes to China, the country's assets are attractive on both valuation grounds and longer-term economic growth expectations.

Earnings yield gap still favours equities, but higher bond yields challenges non-equity allocations

Despite a more challenging investment landscape, we remain constructive towards risk assets overall. We maintain our preference for equities versus fixed income, given in part a still positive equity earnings yield gap versus government bonds.

Ultimately, investors should be mindful that the asset allocation challenge faced is positioning for the investment landscape that we are moving towards and not the one we leave behind.

Expecting sustainable investing to come back onto investors' radar screens

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has laid bare the danger of nations being reliant on fossil fuel rich states, bringing into sharp focus the need to bolster energy security and accelerate the expansion of domestic renewable generation capacity.

The outlook for the equity barbell as the investment-style dominance of growth is challenged in 2022

While H1 2022 saw value outperform growth, in H2 2022 neither investment style has been able to show clear leadership.

In 2023 where the macroeconomic framework settles will be key: whether inflation and monetary policy can moderate quickly enough; whether a recession can be avoided or be small enough minimal.

The answer to these questions will collectively determine whether an asset allocation preference should keep its balance or whether one investment style should decisively lead.

Matthew Cady is an investment strategist at Brooks Macdonald