Under-the-radar areas to watch after a bleak 2022

Industrial resilience
Tim Munn, CIO at Mayfair Capital
After a period of strong absolute performance, UK property prices are now falling, and a sharp correction is the consensus among investors – particularly following the turbulence caused by the mini budget. However, with gilt yields recently subsiding and stabilising below 3.5%, there is renewed confidence in real estate.
The industrials sector is currently seeing the deepest capital value falls, a reversal of the extremely strong growth witnessed post-Covid. However, due to the sector’s strong fundamentals, we expect prices to stabilise rapidly as investors increasingly note the prospects for income growth.