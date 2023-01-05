Under-the-radar areas to watch after a bleak 2022

Maturing Mexico





Daniel Moreno, head of global emerging market debt at Mirabaud Asset Management





Mexico has suffered a protracted period of stagnant growth due to low productivity, lack of investment and high operating costs. However, all these headwinds have either already begun to abate or will soon reverse, supporting the view domestic assets now present an attractive opportunity. Mexico also has a lot to gain from the potential reconfiguration of global supply chains of its northern neighbour.





Government bond yields now average 10%, which is the highest since the 2008 global financial crisis and inflation is expected to peak in Q4 2022. In real terms, ten-year yields are currently at an attractive entry point.