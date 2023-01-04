Turning the corner: Impact of interest rate cycle

The US is well through the interest rate cycle. The ‘hike ‘til it hurts' strategy is getting painful.

The 60/40 portfolio has already felt a world of pain, as have private equity, property and pretty much everything that is priced off interest rates.

Cash is once again an asset class that people can take seriously; well, if you are willing to accept inflation eroding the value of your cash.

Markets are facing a turning point, one for which we at Canada Life Asset Management have been preparing for some time.

Interest rate impacts

Interest rates are one of the most important financial variables that exists.

Assets, from stocks and bonds to start-ups and art, are priced as a function of interest rates and liquidity.

It has been easy to forget this as we leave the zero interest rate policy world of the post-Global Financial Crisis period.

But as many have forgotten about the sensitivity of prices to interest rates, so too have they forgotten about the time lags that monetary policy operate with.

One could suggest that the speed and magnitude of this interest rate cycle, the sharpest anyone can remember, shortens these time lags, and that may well be true.

But what is clearer is that interest rates have a significant impact on the economy.

Lower interest rates have acted as a stealth tax cut for decades.

Higher interest rates, on the other hand, will act to shrink the demand side of the economy.

Homeowners refinancing mortgages or small- and medium-sized businesses refinancing loans have found in short order their cost of debt has become much more expensive, and if they cannot repay the debt soon they will have no alternative but to make cuts elsewhere.

The impact on the supply side is much more nuanced; do higher interest rates impact where and how we build houses or how many people make up our labour force?

Economic growth is still constrained by labour shortages.

Technological and wider productivity gains continue to struggle to offset a shrinking global working-age population.

Investment is still weak, an indication that those in charge of the finances have little confidence in future demand growth.

Like much of the US population, who are living from paycheck to paycheck, the market is now living with one month's visibility, inflation print to inflation print.

This is no way to invest.

Monetary policy: What if...?

While we are of the view that ‘peak hawkishness' is near, it remains a nebulous phrase with limited use, particularly because there is no consensus on its definition.

Does it mean a cessation to interest rate hikes, does it mean raising rates by smaller increments - which is how we define it - or does it mean interest rate cuts?

How would markets respond if central banks reduced the increments by which interest rates are increased, with a peak interest rate in H1 2023, followed by a long period in which rates are kept broadly at these high levels? Probably not well.

But what if those interest rates are pushed materially lower to support a declining economy or perhaps one that is falling off a cliff?

Does the election cycle have an impact? With US elections, and likely UK elections in 2024, how much political pressure will central banks be under to start easing?

The Bank of England certainly does not have much history of raising rates into an election.

Perhaps this is due to the Great Moderation, perhaps it is because central banks adjust monetary policy depending on the outlook for fiscal policy.

A chicken and egg situation, which came first, monetary policy or fiscal policy?

Then you consider what happens if inflation falls back to about 3-4% and stays there.

This would be a real issue as it would force central banks to either consider raising the inflation target, or into a ‘ketchup bottle moment' whacking the economic bottle with aggressive monetary policy to remove that last bit of inflation.

The mistake in the 1970s response to inflation was the stop-go nature of monetary policy.

Central banks understand this, the policy path today is much more transparent. However, pushback to higher rates is likely to grow as the economy slows.

With this backdrop, buying opportunities are getting easier to find.

Valuations have fallen, in many cases dramatically, and corporates, admonished by the market, have been surprisingly quick to refocus away from revenue growth and towards profitability.

This is not end of days; there is opportunity, as there always is and always will be.

Mike Willans is head of equities and Bimal Patel is senior fund manager, global equities at Canada Life Asset Management