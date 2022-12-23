A crisis of confidence: Investigating investor sentiment towards the government's fiscal policies

As the economy moves ever closer to a BoE projected five-quarter recession which could cut GDP by 2% by the second half of 2024, the situation could deteriorate further in the next few months.

Of course, the government has tried to alleviate many of the concerns that investors and economists have in the current economy.

September's Mini Budget, for example, was designed to cut the economy free of stagnant growth by slashing taxes and boosting government borrowing.

The effect, however, was disastrous. Gilt markets spiked 120 basis points over three days, while the pound dropped to $1.03 against the dollar.

Recession looms over markets in 2023

Clearly, the measures put in place by former prime minister Liz Truss and ex-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's went too far, too quickly, causing the Chancellor to lose his job after just 38 days, and Truss to join him less than a week later.

The responsibility of ‘undoing' the damage that the ‘Trussonomics' experiment inflicted fell to Jeremy Hunt, who immediately repealed the majority of measured announced in the mini budget before laying out a new set of fiscal plans in the Autumn Statement.

For many, the measures announced were seen as 'Austerity 2.0', with big commitments to raise taxes and cut spending.

However, they have reinstalled a modicum of stability in Westminster and settled the markets - for now at least.

Investor sentiment towards the Autumn Statement and the government

A month on from the Chancellor's Autumn statement, now seems like an opportune moment to assess the impact that the last six months have had on investor sentiment.

Unfortunately for the Conservative party, HYCM's recent survey of 721 retail investors does not make for happy reading.

Admittedly, almost half (48%) investors believe that the government was right to look to increase taxes and cut spending to bring down the budget deficit.

With the national deficit edging closer to £60 million after three years of large fiscal packages of state support during the pandemic, the government set out plans to raise taxes and significantly cut spending in the public sector before 2025.

Clearly, investors believe that this was the best approach for the government to take to address the deficit.

That said, only 22% believe the Autumn Statement will have a positive impact on their investment portfolios - in fact, the majority (62%) are concerned it will slow growth.

'Scars' of the energy play will linger in 2023

While many investors believe that Hunt's approach to reducing the deficit is the right one, perhaps they do not think that the measures will go far enough to protect their portfolios.

However, perhaps the most concerning finding of HYCM's research was that just 27% of investors have faith in the Tory's economic policies, while a similar proportion (30%) do not think that Hunt is the right person to be chancellor.

Ultimately, the findings demonstrate that UK investors are suffering a crisis of confidence, with just over a quarter (26%) satisfied with their investment returns in the last six months.

Investors' next steps following the Autumn Statement

Against the current economic backdrop, rising interest rates and inflation remain as the biggest causes for concern for 58% of investors.

With this in mind, the question is whether investors are planning to shift their next steps to maximise their returns.

Since the resignation of Boris Johnson, investors have been prioritising liquidity as the cost-of-living has increased, with volatility becoming the norm in the markets.

To that end, it is not surprising that almost half (48%) of investors say that having investments they can quickly and easily trade or withdraw is very important.

Meanwhile, a similar proportion (45%) are avoiding making long-term investment decisions due to the economic and political turmoil.

Private markets to face reality check in 2023

Despite this uncertainty, and the looming reality of the recession, only a fifth (21%) of investors have shifted their investment strategy to more stable assets like gold and bonds, while just 21% are decreasing their investments in stocks and shares.

With inflation as high as it is, this was an interesting trend to uncover, but one that could change in 2023 as 37% are more likely to diversify their investments to protect their portfolios in a range of potential scenarios.

To briefly conclude, although Hunt has calmed the markets with the Autumn Statement, his proposals does not appear to have given investors the confidence in his party's economic management that he might have hoped for.

In the recessionary environment, ‘safe haven' assets could become particularly attractive for many investors.

Giles Coghlan is chief market analyst at HYCM