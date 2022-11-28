Three for 2023: A checklist for the index industry

It has created a window of opportunity for creators of global market benchmarks who sit at the crossroads of active and passive investment strategies.

As investors start to close the books on a dismal 2022 on many levels and turn the corner to 2023, there are three ways that index providers can help investors either stay on track or, in many cases, get back on track amid the "perfect storm."

Chaos requires creativity

2022 has been a year in which, honestly, tried and true investment approaches have not worked.

Traditional equity and fixed income markets around the world have melted away before our eyes amid rising inflation and coordinated central bank monetary tightening.

Quite simply, it has been a ‘nowhere to run, nowhere to hide' scenario for investors.

In this environment, index providers should offer market analysis and exposures that present a different lens on the markets.

Deep Dive: Renewables key to 'plug the chasm' in energy transition

Through research data and analysis we can suggest areas that may make sense in a down market.

In 2022, these have included certain energy investments, global natural resources, dividend-based strategies and bonds for income generation.

Investors can also access new markets such as venture capital via indices.

These approaches will not guarantee that investors avoid the pain, but they do provide new ways to think about the current environment.

Investment costs matter

Market downturns also bring into sharper focus the fees paid by investors.

I am proud of the positive role that index providers have played in the growth of index-based investing and the notable decrease in fees paid by investors in recent decades, but there is always more that we can do as index providers to further this trend.

The fees that index providers charge our asset manager clients indirectly impact end investor success, as those costs represent a hidden tax passed through to investors, diminishing the amount left in their pockets.

It follows that we should always be looking for ways to provide more value.

Bringing new investors into the game

Providing a unique lens on the markets and offering compelling value to our clients are important, but we are not fully addressing the needs of our clients if we are not finding ways to tailor our index solutions to meet investors when, where and how they want to invest.

EU warned of regulatory failure on securitisation

In times of chaos and uncertainty like right now, we need to convince current investors to stay invested while encouraging new investors to get into the market by providing index-based analysis which stresses the value of long-term investing.

Covering the basics on the long-term return potential of broad markets is critical.

At the same time, we also need to remember that plain vanilla will no longer cut it in an iPhone world.

A new generation of investors is looking at markets through a different lens and is more receptive to new and innovative approaches to markets in areas like ESG and sustainable investing, research-driven thematic investment approaches and the emerging opportunity in private markets.

We need to be looking at ways to deliver information on new and emerging asset classes and investment approaches through our indices.

Applying creativity and investment insight to deliver better outcomes, adding more value for every index dollar spent and keeping investors in or getting new investors into the markets.

These are themes that can be helpful for index providers globally in the coming year.

We do not have a crystal ball to predict where the global markets will go in 2023 and beyond, but we can manage the factors in our control. That is what investors expect.

Ron Bundy is president of Morningstar Indexes