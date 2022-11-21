Re-thinking workplace cultures to be more inclusive of people with disabilities

While the number of people with disabilities in the workforce is steadily increasing, many workplaces are still not adequately accessible or are not developing cultures where differently abled individuals can succeed.

Business leaders need to do more to ensure that there is sufficient focus and actions in place to support prospective or existing employees with disabilities to progress their careers.

We know that people with disabilities can find it difficult to make their way into employment due to systems and barriers in place that impede them from succeeding, and this starts at the very beginning with the recruitment process.

10,000 Black Interns launches new programme for disabled students

As well as the basics, such as job descriptions that dissuade people with disabilities from applying such as the need for a driver's licence where it is not necessary or even the formatting of the advert, there is much companies can do to demonstrate that they welcome all individuals.

This includes ensuring diverse representation within recruitment materials, making sure ‘work for us' web pages are fully accessible, and proactively asking all candidates about any access needs or adjustments required for interviews.

It is also important to ensure biases are minimised during the interview process itself.

Hiring managers should be trained to conduct inclusive interviews so they assess candidates directly against the key skills required for the role.

This means understanding that some candidates may have less industry experience due to the barriers they have faced or have taken alternative career journeys including periods in their CVs without working.

FTSE 350 companies asked for female leaders data

Crucially, interviewers must not make assumptions about what a prospective employee with a disability will, or will not, be able to do based on their own limited knowledge.

Decisions on hiring must be based on facts, with an unbiased process ensuring the offer is made to the best candidate.

Of course, winning the opportunity does not guarantee that a person with a disability will be immediately welcomed into a work environment or have their needs met in a way that allows them to succeed.

Despite employers having a legal duty to make ‘reasonable adjustments' for employees with disabilities under the Equality Act 2010, research conducted into workplace experiences found that in many cases people with disabilities are left struggling with basic but essential adjustments not executed.

This does not just unfairly hinder their ability to do the job, but also removes any hope of being recognised for career progression.

Adjustments must be considered an organisational responsibility, with every company aiming to provide comfortable and safe workspaces for all employees.

These include the likes of adapting equipment, providing ramps and stairway lifts, allowing guide dogs into offices, and offering flexible or part time working.

Many of these broader adjustments can be made proactively, but to foster a workplace that is fully inclusive of those with disabilities, employers must also recognise and meet the specific requirements of each of their employees with individual adjustments.

An effective method to establish how employees with disabilities may feel about working within your organisation is to conduct focus groups.

These groups may not only include individuals with a disability, but also employees who have personal experience with disability such as carers or supporters of others.

Insight from these sessions can provide business leaders with a wealth of qualitative data providing a holistic picture of some of the key challenges employees may have, and potential approaches to resolve them.

Listening to employees can also open up the conversation on disability internally, as well as provide a clear starting point from where progress can be enabled and tracked.

Investment team hiring still 2:1 male dominated

Accountability when creating inclusive workplaces for people with disabilities is key to ensure change remains a top priority and that existing strategies remain fit for purpose.

To ensure inclusion for disability remains an open conversation, it is important that employees across the business have the knowledge and can use the correct language when discussing issues surrounding disability in the workplace.

For example, ensuring that personhood is centred in conversations around disabilities, e.g., ‘people with disabilities', rather than using terms such as ‘disabled people'.

Language is central to not just foster respect and empathy, but to provide employees with the tools to become active advocates for others.

It is through conversations and the ability to lead confidently that action stems, and employees must all have the same valuable base-level of knowledge to drive change, especially since the burden to educate and drive disability inclusion should not fall solely to those who have disabilities.

Part of this approach must be the clear recognition that not all disabilities are visible, and those with invisible disabilities can also need changes at work to facilitate their success.

Many individuals with invisible disabilities don't disclose them at work for fear of discrimination but building a more open culture on the topic can lead to employees asking for the adjustments they need, levelling the playing field for them and others.

While it has been recommended by the Centre for Social Justice that businesses with over 250 employees extend their workplace reporting to include disability, many organisations still fail to do so.

Once you have created an environment where individuals are comfortable to disclose their disability, measurement and reporting of workplace diversity and inclusion with respect to disability provides clear benchmarks to ensure business leaders are aware of where their companies stand in terms of disability inclusion, and how far they have to go to achieve equality.

Employers can then ensure they are employing the above strategies to re-think their workplace cultures and become more inclusive where necessary. By improving the outlook for employees with disabilities, they will be able to demonstrate their commitment to creating fair, diverse and inclusive environments for everyone.

Ultimately, everybody gains from disability inclusion.

By focusing on drawing out employees' skills rather than stereotypes around their disabilities, businesses can access an untapped pool of engaged talent with diverse experiences.

In return, they will likely gain these employees' respect, loyalty, and productivity for the long term.

Justin Firth is managing director at INvolve