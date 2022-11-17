Under pressure: Bond duration and rising rates

Make no mistake, however, bonds still merit inclusion in a broadly diversified portfolio.

The primary role of bonds in a balanced portfolio is, of course, to provide diversification for equities.

At the same time, however, rising rates can actually lead to higher total returns from bonds for investors whose investment horizon is longer than their bond portfolio duration.

How interest rates affect coupons and prices

Government bond investors are exposed to two types of risk from interest rate movements.

The first of these is reinvestment risk.

When yields are falling, investors reinvest cashflow from bond coupon payments at lower rates, reducing the yield component of future total returns.

On the other hand, in a rising rate environment, such as the one we are in now, they can reinvest cashflow at higher rates, increasing the yield component of future total returns.

The second is "market price" risk. The market price of a bond is determined by discounting future cashflows at the current market interest rate.

Falling interest rates make a bond's future coupon payments worth more and, by extension, increase its current market price, and rising rates make a bond's future coupon payments worth less, decreasing its current market price.

How much more or less is determined by the time until the bond reaches maturity.

The future cashflow of a bond maturing in two years will be affected much less by a change in interest rates than that of a bond maturing in 30 years.

The standard yardstick to measure this sensitivity of a bond's market price to a change in interest rates is duration, expressed in years.

These relationships apply to individual bonds as well as bond portfolios, funds and ETFs.

Your investment horizon matters

Rising interest rates can be good for bond investors if their investment horizon is long enough.

Figure 1 shows the effect of the investment horizon on a hypothetical investment in a bond maturing in 15 years that pays an annual coupon of 0.9% when interest rates are at 2%, and the bond's duration is 14 years.

It is true that when the investment horizon is shorter than the bond's duration, the decline in market price outstrips the benefit of higher yields on reinvested cashflow. When the investment horizon is longer than the bond's duration, however, higher yields on reinvested cashflow outweigh the market price decline.

Over a period of 15, 20 or 25 years, interest rate rises of 100 and 200 basis points result in an improvement in total returns.

Change in expected annualised total return

To provide a real-world example of this effect, in in the four-year period between May 2003 and May 2007, short-term yields rose significantly. The yield on the two-year US Treasury increased 313 basis points.

As the index at that time had a duration of 1.8 years, annualised coupon payments rose by 3.5%, more than offsetting the annualised market price decline of 1.3%.

For this index over this time period, rising rates boosted the annualised total return by a hefty 2.31%.

A similar effect occurred between July 2016 and October 2018, where again rising coupon payments on two-year US Treasuries offset the decline in market price.

Investors should focus on what is within their control

Rising rates are not all doom and gloom for bond investors. They should find some solace in rising rates if their bond portfolio is at least reasonably calibrated to their investment horizon.

Ultimately a rise in rates will have different consequences depending on the alignment between the client's investment horizon and the duration of their bond exposures. For multi-asset investors, it is worth remembering that bonds play a stabilising role, acting as a buffer against equity market shocks.

Taking tactical positions in fixed income markets can introduce extra risk to your portfolio, which is why we recommend investors stay diversified across the spectrum of investment-grade fixed income.

Kunal Mehta is head of fixed income product specialism at Vanguard Europe