The sustainable investment opportunity in emerging markets

But the world's emerging markets also present compelling opportunities that require specialist and local knowledge to be identified and captured effectively.

There are several macro factors at play, which should ensure that the EM sustainable investment opportunity is for the long term.

EM growth invites a rethink on global challenges

EMs are set to be the key beneficiaries of two global megatrends: urbanisation and demographics. Currently over 80% of global GDP is generated in cities and 93% of future urban population growth is expected to take place in emerging economies.

NatWest: 40,000 new SMEs needed by 2030 to drive UK towards net zero

At the same time, the world's population is projected to rise by more than one billion by 2030, with 97% of this population growth coming from emerging economies.

These trends support economic growth and wealth creation in terms of consumption, connectivity, and innovation.

But there is now a global appetite to see how this economic activity in emerging markets can address, rather than exacerbate, ongoing global challenges such as poor labour practices, pollution, resource scarcity and climate change.

EMs face a huge sustainable development funding gap

A concerted global effort to tackle perennial challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental pollution and resource scarcity was established in 2015, with the UN General Assembly's launch of its 17 SDGs and 169 underlying targets.

Unanimously adopted by the 193 UN member states, the UN SDGs are the first truly global framework for action to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

Deep Dive: All roads lead to a strong dollar as EM currencies hit multi-year lows

The timetable for the UN SDGs is ambitious; it is hoped that all goals will be achieved by 2030, with progress subject to annual monitoring.

But meeting the UN SDGs in this timeframe presents a significant funding gap, which cannot be met by government spending alone - especially in lower-income economies.

This gives rise to a major financing role for private capital and, therefore, a significant opportunity for investors.

Societal/regulatory pressures are driving corporate stewardship

Across EMs, there has been a wave of interest in corporate stewardship.

This has been led by local government policymakers, shareholders and other stakeholders. Stock exchanges are asking for more disclosures from their corporate constituents, albeit on primarily voluntary basis at this stage.

To attract inward investment, many countries are adopting global frameworks such as the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business indicators.

Paris overtakes London as Europe's most valuable stock market

Companies themselves are increasingly open to engagement.

But the right insight and process is essential.

The combination of economic growth, the need for private capital to help fund the UN SDGs and rising corporate standards are providing a compelling sustainable investment opportunity for investors.

But the move to better ESG standards in these markets is still very much a work in progress.

Andrew Ness is portfolio manager at Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT)