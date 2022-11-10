Bonus boon for sustainability: Tying ESG targets to exec pay is here to stay

Just last week the TUC released research showing bankers' bonuses in the UK have doubled since the 2008 financial crash - up to an average of £20,000 per year.

But it is not solely bankers who receive bonuses. Across the private sector in the UK, year-on-year wage growth (including bonuses) was 5.4% in 2021.

Regardless of personal opinion on this topic, increasingly ESG scrutiny is turning to remuneration - particularly of executives.

Some analysts will look at the ratio of chief executive pay to the lowest paid employee of a business as a measure of equity.

Another approach that has been gaining traction over the past decade is to tie executive remuneration to ESG targets rather than solely the financial performance of a company.

Maybe popular opinion of corporate bonuses could be shifted if they were seen to be motivating workers to help solve and address the environmental and social ills facing the world. Could bonuses be experiencing a rebrand?

How common are ESG targets for execs?

According to a report by Glass Lewis, published earlier this year, of the $7bn paid to S&P 500 CEOs in 2021, nearly $600m (just shy of 10%) was based on environmental and social performance targets.

Usage of ‘ESG pay' has grown rapidly, with over 30% of firms including ESG metrics in their key performance indicators in 2021, up from 3% in 2010.

Since environmental and social performance is often measured with other unweighted considerations, however, the actual figure could be much higher.

It was estimated earlier this year that 51% of S&P 300 companies and 45% of FTSE companies use ESG metrics as part of their compensation evaluation.

This suggests huge progress over the past 10 years in putting ESG at the forefront of company strategy. But is the implementation of such metrics truly indicative of virtue in the upper echelons of business? Or is it merely another avenue for green or social washing?

What do ESG targets look like?

ESG targets in executive compensation can take many forms, dependent on the sector and the company's willingness to consider its impact.

Currently, the most common measures are related to human resources and social issues, including diversity and inclusion, customer satisfaction and safety/quality targets.

This is largely because they can be easier implement and measure, while environmental objectives must be tracked over longer timeframes and can be harder to pin down.

The structure of ESG targets can also be designed in various ways and given more or less weight in the overall compensation package.

Some targets can be subjective and taken as a general consideration within an individual performance target, while others will be more clearly defined.

An example here is the percentage of bonus payout improving based on the gender diversity of the board, or senior management teams.

Finally, some targets will serve as an immutable red line, such as caps on payouts in the event of health and safety incidents or environmental damages caused by a firm.

How to assess the quality of ESG targets

With the SEC introducing increased transparency about ESG-linked executive pay coming into force next year, and European regulators considering mandatory inclusion of ESG elements in executive compensation, clarity on how to asses such compensation structures are crucial.

Four main factors to consider are first, the theme of the metrics should be aligned with the company and its activities.

For instance, a company operating in a heavy-polluting sector should consider measures related to greenhouse gas emissions.

Conversely, a company exposing its employees to risks of work accidents would be best intentioned if metrics regarding the health and safety of the workforce are included.

If this alignment is not obvious, then it would raise the question of how genuine a firm's approach is.

Second, there should be real transparency from the board of directors, with definitions published making it clear what is intended through the ESG measures.

Unfortunately, this is still too rarely done. In that vein, the metrics must be sufficiently precise and in line with the company's overall strategy, sufficiently measurable to show an improvement in performance and avoid an artificial increase in the CEO's pay.

Next is ESG issues must be in line with financial targets, which are seen as short-term but also long-term incentives. This is to avoid the risk of ESG washing and show that environmental and social issues are part of a long-term strategy.

Finally, ESG metrics should be part of a rigid and reinforced clawback contractual agreement to prevent misconduct. This would also allow them to be used in case of violation of environmental or social behaviour standards/policies.

While executive bonuses tied to ESG targets will not appease all critics of bonus culture, they are a useful tool in directing corporate attention towards solving some of the biggest challenges in the world.

As they become more established, investors choosing to apply an ESG lens to their investments will question the companies yet to implement such changes to remuneration structures. Smarter corporates are choosing to act now, before they are forced to.

Aliénor Legendre is research analyst at MainStreet Partners