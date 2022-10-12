Due diligence in emerging markets: How China's lockdowns are affecting manager research

This may be to, gain an understanding of the strategic direction of the business; build relationships with company management for engagement; or expand understanding of how management think and their approach to capital allocation.

However, with China experiencing numerous zero-Covid lockdowns, the emphasis of on-the-ground evaluation, and the extent to which this provides value over virtual communication, has been tested.

Deep Dive: Long-term prospects for China remain bright despite continued uncertainty

The current economic climate in China is one driven by a multitude of unnerving factors. Shanghai, China's key logistics port, has experienced noticeable pressure because of stringent lockdowns that have been put in place.

Shipping volumes declined over the year and 20ft container imports to the US have also been in a downward trend throughout that time. The impact on the supply chain has left vessels stationary at sea, and although the port is operational, global supply chains have felt the effect.

Moving away from maritime headwinds, the property crisis, fuelled by debt defaults from property developers, has dented the likelihood of Chinese GDP hitting growth targets as local authority revenue takes a hit from land sale income decline. Sentiment has followed suit and many wonder when and where respite will arise.

Combining unsettled markets, unprecedented events, and months of restrictions on foreign travel, the question we ask is how investment teams have, and can, suitably assess opportunities from afar?

Keeping things virtual

As the world has adjusted to post-Covid life and video conferences have become the norm, investment managers claim to have found no material disruption to communications and, if anything, have found access to management easier as reduced travel efforts increase time efficiency for both parties.

No longer do investment teams have to wait for company management to be travelling through town. Many also speak now of having far more meetings with other members of senior management who may have travelled less and not been common faces at investor roadshows.

Further, for those with investment team members with residency in China, and across other markets that have also experienced heightened lockdowns such as Japan, their first-hand experience has the potential to provide diversification of thought within the team given the differing experiences.

So, perhaps China's closed borders have not hindered the research process?

Political tensions 'will see all Chinese stocks delist from the US'

As other regions opened post-Covid, investment teams retained many of these methods of company due diligence, and just as the rest of us did, saw the value in keeping some meetings virtual. Several evaluative steps can now be carried out more efficiently using methods leant upon during the height of Covid.

Is anything being lost?

Although the above works well, crucially, it is a process built upon the goodwill and understanding that were cultivated pre-pandemic in face-to-face meetings and company visits.

There is an appreciation of in-person meeting benefits, such as reading non-verbal cues and working to evolve relationships, both of which can be more difficult in a virtual set up.

While investment managers have found that pre-existing relationships continued as expected during the pandemic, there is a consciousness that new relationships built solely in a virtual world will need physical efforts when countries fully re-open.

It is therefore more difficult to due diligence new ideas, and even the goodwill built up with existing names depreciates with every passing year as management teams, business models and the economic climate evolve.

How are managers getting around this?

With lockdowns persisting, best practice has evolved to accommodate these challenges and ensure that the research process remains robust. For example, having managers with on-the-ground presence in China where prevention of foreign travel inbound has not been as great a problem.

As well as this, investment managers have been able to lean on reference calls, speak to expert networks, and engage with other individuals within a company's ecosystem more heavily than they may have done historically. Also, asset-light businesses have been easier to research given the minimised value in physical visits. Notably, investment managers have spoken of difficulties in more industrial-based names where site visits are typically more valuable.

Ultimately, however, in-person management meetings, and being able to carry out on-site evaluations, remain a vital part of company due diligence. While investment managers have adapted to China's lockdowns and the act of closing borders may be transitory, we think it's vital to ensure the depth of due diligence is retained.

Whether or not this be achieved via other alternative resources, our view is that those investment managers with on-the-ground presence have a competitive advantage that is widening in the current environment.

Eden Cooke is associate manager research at Redington