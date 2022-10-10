Seismic shift from UK to global equity funds in UK portfolios

The largest outflows from Lipper's Equity UK and Equity UK Income classifications combined were during Covid (£15.9bn in 2020). Prior to this, the largest redemptions were in 2016, at £10.3bn.

Those with a keen sense of recent history might be aware of the year's significance, but there is more going on here than Brexit. Indeed, over the longer term, that's just a blip (see chart 1). UK equity funds have been squeezed for some considerable time.

Conversely, global funds have been increasing relative to UK investors' domestic equity holdings. In 2003, Equity Global and Equity Global Income funds combined stood at £20.4m, and their UK equivalents at £95bn, so global funds were 17.7% of total combined assets.

By 2021, those figures stood at £271.7bn and £268.7bn, respectively. Global funds were 50.3% of UK and global equity assets combined.

That is quite a dramatic shift, and one that I do not think is appreciated enough.

Chart 1: UK vs global fund AUM (%)

UK flows exceeded global flows in the three of the four years prior to the onset of the global financial crisis - although as you can see from chart 2, the last year saw strong flows favouring global (£61.bn versus £1.4bn), and the same in the crisis year of 2007 (£1.4bn versus £4.6bn).

However, global flows were ahead of those for the UK in nine of the 13 years following the crisis, with the biggest differential being, not the Brexit year of 2016, but 2020 (£39.3bn).

Chart 2: Annual flows, UK and global funds (£bn)

Not chasing performance

Is this driven by performance? This makes a certain intuitive sense: after all, between the global financial crisis and the pandemic, it has been a growth-driven market, with cheap money and large tech reaping many of the rewards. The UK was disadvantaged, being a value-driven market with a small technology sector.

There may be an element of performance chasing to this, but it is difficult to make too strong a case for it. Three of the four years prior to the 2008 financial crisis, UK equities outperformed and continued to outperform on an annualised basis for the five years after the crisis, albeit significantly underperforming in the crisis year of 2008. Global equity has outperformed over six of the past eight years (see chart 3). However, it has been far from a one-sided game.

Instead, it looks like UK investors have been doing what advisers and consultants have been nagging them to do for decades, and that is to rectify their overweight to domestic assets.

This has been done irrespective of market conditions, and diversified global equity funds have been the main beneficiary of this trend.

As a slight coda to this, only of late have global equity income funds benefited from this trend. Over the past five full years, £13bn has exited Equity Global Income, while the classification netted £2.1bn from the start of 2022 to the end of August.

Chart 3: UK v global equity annualised performance (%)

Where has all the money gone?

Good question - I am glad you asked. Looking at global funds alone, it's clear that passive funds have been a significant beneficiary, going from 0.7% of the market in 2003 to 22.4% last year.

In this respect, it is aligned with the trend of the broader market, as trackers continue to nibble at the heels of their still-dominant active peers.

The total net asset picture masks something of a sea change around 2010: up until then, passives had never taken more than 3% of the global equity flow. From 2011, flows increase significantly, and in 2021 passives took 38.7% of global equity flows.

More dramatic than the shift to passives within global, however, has been the rise of ESG across these markets. Taking the past three full years, we have seen net outflows from global and UK equity funds of £14.2bn and £19.6bn, respectively, while global ESG funds have attracted £54.4bn of assets.

Even in the deeply unloved world of UK equity funds, their ESG variants have netted £4.6bn of assets (chart 4).

Chart 4: UK and global ESG versus conventional flows (£bn)

Even with ESG funds coming under increasing scrutiny this year, the year-to-date flows for global and UK ESG are £10.9bn and £1.4bn, respectively.

What seems to be happening, therefore, is that UK investors are executing a strategic asset allocation realignment from domestic to global equities, and over recent years this is being done through the lens of sustainability.

With the ratio of global to domestic equity now standing at 50-50, UK equities will now be a significantly smaller proportion of portfolios when other exposures such as emerging markets, North America, and Asia are taken into account.

The question, therefore, is how far are portfolios off peak global? Recent flows suggest there is still some way to go.

Dewi John is head of research for UK and Ireland at Refinitiv Lipper