T. Rowe Price's Vohora: It is important to own your career

As Deepak Chopra put it: "A job is how you make money. A career is how you make your mark. A calling is how you acknowledge a higher vision, whatever it may be."

Having spent most of my adult life at a firm I had basically grown up at, it took a bit of courage and leap of faith to step out into the unknown. What I have learned along the way is that you have to be intentional with your actions to prepare for the future and take ownership of your career. It goes beyond just basic planning and career conversations - unfortunately many of us relinquish control and wait to be recognised, promoted or put forward for new opportunities. We react rather than take initiative.

Advocating for yourself

I found this particularly challenging when I started out as a young Asian woman in the financial industry, I did not see any role models who looked like me and it was hard to envision what possibilities my future could hold. So, I tried to fit into the mould, diligently worked hard and hoped my efforts would be rewarded. As women, we often wait until we are fully competent before we feel confident to step into bigger shoes - we often miss promotions and fail to see opportunity.

Waiting to be recognised did not earn me a promotion. I learnt that it is imperative we have to advocate for ourselves. We have to know our worth, ask for feedback, ask for opportunities and make our achievements visible. This is not about showboating, but sharing my successes with stakeholders built my confidence, gained me credibility and ultimately recognition.

For many years, however, I often found I was the only woman presenting on investment topics at asset management events, and while there were a handful of women in the audience, I was usually the only person of colour in the room. Unfortunately, I have plenty of examples of feeling uncomfortable, facing unconscious bias and having to prove my credibility. But instead of letting this knock me back, I reframed my mind-set and focused my energy on developing my confidence, knowledge and personal brand - who you stand for and your values.

I made a conscious effort to be the change I wanted to see. Being authentic and true to who you are, makes the journey more enjoyable, enables you to bring a different perspective and will always set you up for long term success.

Getting comfortable being uncomfortable

One of my favourite quotes, by American author and motivational speaker Zig Ziglar, is: "It is your attitude not your aptitude that determines your altitude." While your skill set is important, your progress is determined by your passion and drive to succeed.

Always try to push yourself outside of your comfort zone and get comfortable being uncomfortable. While change and the unfamiliar can be daunting, this is often where you can really challenge yourself, make an impact and provide yourself with a steppingstone to further your career. When an opportunity arises, raise your hand - there may be a steep learning curve, but that could set your course for future success in ways you may not have perceived.

I am a far cry from the shy young graduate who could think of nothing worse than public speaking, to now having progressed to being a spokesperson for a multinational firm engaging with large audiences, clients and the media on a frequent basis. I have found my passion, building relationships and making investments understandable and accessible.

You have to be accountable for your own success and make a commitment to invest in your career. This means staying true to your strengths, knowing your gaps and finding what drives you. Where do you want to go, how do you plan to do that and what actions will you proactively take to get there.

Building your network

Personally, I have found that my network is one of my most important assets. I have intentionally invested time in building these relationships - being visible and having wider sponsorship opens opportunities for progression.

My career has certainly not been linear - having worked in product development, business management, portfolio construction and risk and now as a capital markets investment specialist. There is a lot to be said for gaining a range of experiences before you find something that you can flourish in.

Each step of my journey has been facilitated by continuous learning and a strong network of stakeholders who backed me. In fact, an ex-colleague and good friend opened the door to my current role. Working together now, we continue to nurture our professional relationship and lift each other up. As Serena Williams put it, as women we are strongest when we cheer each other on. I am huge believer in being each other's cheer leader and lifting as you climb.

Leverage available resources

At T. Rowe Price associates are encouraged to own their career, and we have several programmes to provide development support through mentoring, coaching circles and sponsorship. Learning from those who have successfully navigated the industry can help you manage career goals in the right way - offering guidance, support and in time, access to opportunities.

We are also supporting the next generation of talent into our industry through our commitment to industry initiatives such as The Skills Workshop which provides free, virtual workshops to support undergraduates in starting their investment career

Having had to forge my own path and face various challenges along the way, I am incredibly excited that initiatives such as the Diversity Project are championing a more inclusive culture in the financial industry.

The #embRACEyourcareer series aims to democratise access to career progression advice for the next generation of ethnically diverse investment professionals. It is refreshing to see diverse role models, with different backgrounds that have built successful careers that do not all look the same. Taking the time to listen to insights from highly accomplished investment leaders is certainly a positive step in owning your career.

Ritu Vohora is investment specialist, capital markets, at T. Rowe Price