Is there enough diversity of economic thought on Threadneedle Street?

Over one year ago, it forecast that inflation now would be under 3%. The reality is that it is now 10.1% and rising. Last autumn, lest we forget, Governor Andrew Bailey indicated that the bank was going to raise rates, before then deciding not to - only serving to spook financial markets as a result.

Here is a radical school of thought: could it be that our highly esteemed central bank has too many economists on its monetary policy committee (MPC) that share similar, or in some cases the same views, on economic forecasting? When the Bank of England was made independent in the late 1990s by the then-chancellor Gordon Brown, there were individuals on the committee with highly diverse and strong views about the specific direction of travel monetary policy should take.

Oh, how times have changed. All those on the current MPC have fallen foul to the same misconception that by simply stating a target, that inflation will come down to that target in the long run. The central bank has built into its economic models and forecasts the assumption that inflation, in the long run, will eventually come down to 2%.

This 'trust the force' theory of inflation commands the economy to come down to 2%, irrespective of whether interest rates are being increased quickly enough to achieve the target.

The fundamental problem is that the central banking community have got out of the habit of looking at the real-world impact of inflation. Instead, they have become obsessed with complex mathematical models which, while helpful in some circumstances, are not a bellwether for how the real economy functions.

The trouble with these computer models is that when they are asked to determine the true impact of inflation - their response is always the inflation target. But how can any model just be based around a target? Surely, what is going on in the economy must be factored into these models?

However, it is not just modelling where the MPC must be called into question. Central banks decided that, when the pandemic hit, because output in the economy contracted the right thing to do was to print more money to stimulate spending with a view to bringing demand back up. In retrospect, was this really the right response? The pandemic was about deliberately shutting down parts of the economy to prevent the spread of a virus.

That meant if you print a load more money at a time when the economy is producing less due to everything being in lockdown, there is a classic case of too much money in the system trying to buy too few goods which inevitably adds fuel to the inflation fire that has been set alight by the energy crisis. Fiscal policies were already doing a great deal, like the furlough scheme, so was there really a need to increase monetary supply on top of all the fiscal work the government was doing?

To a whole generation of investors - inflation being in double-digit territory is an alien concept. If this wasn't bad enough, this all coincides with a period of declining GDP. Surely, enough has changed recently in the economy for the MPC to do some serious reflection about whether they have the enough voices providing a wide enough range of economic views. A changing of the monetary policy guard could be the first step on what is going to be a long, and very bumpy road to getting inflation down.

The only way a country truly knows it is out of inflation is when investors stopped talking about it, and worryingly today it feels like the talk has only just begun.

Tim Focas, head of capital markets, Aspectus Group