What is more, green hydrogen - made from renewable energy - could be key to reaching net-zero targets, while also bringing potential new opportunities for investors.

Hydrogen gas produces no harmful carbon emissions when it is used as a fuel. It can also be stored and transported far more easily than other forms of renewable energy such as solar and wind. It is already used as a raw material for fertilisers, and to remove sulphur from fuels in refining, but has potentially wider uses - particularly in sectors which are potentially harder to decarbonise, like shipping and aviation.

Energy rationing: The 'winners' from further gas shortages - if any

However, from a sustainability perspective, it is not that straightforward.

Another energy source is needed to produce hydrogen from raw materials but historically the cheapest, and most commonly used source, is natural gas. But there is another way to produce hydrogen: through electrolysis (splitting water molecules) using renewable electricity, meaning no carbon emissions from its creation. This is ‘green' hydrogen and it is a clean energy that can be used to power cars, heat homes, support heavy industry and for aviation.

Public policy and corporates leading the way

Governments around the world are already rolling out clean hydrogen strategies. The European Commission and the US Department of Energy both published hydrogen plans in 2020, to bring together research and innovation with production and infrastructure. Last year, the US also announced a hydrogen energy ‘earthshot' initiative aiming to reduce the cost of clean hydrogen by 80% within a decade, while president Joe Biden's infrastructure bill includes $9.5bn of funding for the hydrogen industry.

State-led support for innovation and technology could give a potential boost to companies wanting to raise capital to fund their own projects, creating new opportunities for investors. For example, Germany has pledged to invest €8bn in hydrogen projects which it expects to be matched with €33bn of private investment.

There are a number of corporates that are leading the way in helping scale up the use of green hydrogen. For example, Iberdrola, an integrated power utilities company, is currently constructing one of the largest plants producing green hydrogen for industrial use in Europe to meet electrification and decarbonisation needs in order to achieve net zero.

Ceres Power, which produces fuel cell power generation units, recently announced an agreement with Shell to deliver an oxide electrolyser in order to deliver low-cost green hydrogen for industrial use.

Still work to be done

There are challenges such as infrastructure, storage and build-time when developing and building hydrogen production sites. Currently there is a lack of dedicated and consistent hydrogen policy and regulation across many regions and this means for hydrogen production, transport, storage and distribution there can be differing rules and sometimes no clear regulation. For companies, this can mean a slow approval process - sometimes as much as a year - when building hydrogen production sites.

Still, scaling up investment in hydrogen is potentially good news for investors both in terms of the equity of companies across the clean energy supply chain and government bonds of countries that could stand to benefit.

A key enabler of green hydrogen is the growth in renewable electricity, but this could also be a bottleneck as many industries compete for access to clean power. Ensuring that solar farms and wind turbines are deployed at scale, and even faster than the already-rapid pace we have seen in recent years will be crucial for the development of the hydrogen economy.

'An investor's worst nightmare': Energy rationing spells greater chaos for supply chains

Low-cost and reliable systems for storing and distributing hydrogen, including locating hydrogen stores closer to end-users, will also be needed if the goal is to make this a commonly available fuel for a wider range of uses. Manufacturing processes will also need to evolve to be able to use hydrogen as a power source, alongside new standards and regulations, and there will be a need for a workforce with a new skillset.

Potential new investment opportunities

This could create potentially promising new areas for investors. As well as companies directly involved in energy provision to homes and businesses, there are potential opportunities in all parts of the supply chain, from companies that make the renewable energy needed to produce green hydrogen, or supply components needed for the process, to the distribution infrastructure including pipelines and storage, and finally sectors that can use hydrogen as a fuel source.

Ultimately, we believe that a lower carbon economy would ultimately equate to higher economic growth - and that hydrogen technology has barely scratched the surface of its potential.

For it to fulfil it, however, pilot schemes need to be turned into large-scale industrialised solutions, which requires significant financing, policy support and adequate implementation.

It also entails infrastructure development, a rethinking of industrial models and local organisation. And of course, it requires massive amount of renewable electricity. All this creates multiple potential opportunities for investors, across a variety of sectors - and while green hydrogen is only one piece of the puzzle in the transition to a low carbon society, we believe it can be a crucial one.

Amanda O'Toole, portfolio Manager, AXA Investment Managers