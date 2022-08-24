Why role models are key for destigmatising disability in the workplace

Research from Samsung UK found that 45% of workers with disabilities have concealed their conditions to increase their chance of securing a promotion.

However, addressing these negative attitudes and breaking down the barriers to inclusion is not an easy challenge, especially as many people choose not to identify as being disabled. This makes it hard to put in place the right support and facilitate change. Companies are increasingly including disabilities as a self-identification option when collecting data, which is good, but employees are more likely to identify as disabled if there are role models willing to share their own lived experiences.

Role models serve as inspiration that living with a disability or supporting colleagues, family or friends with a disability does not impede success.

That is why, as part of our work with the Diversity Project, we have launched the #WeAre campaign aimed at destigmatising disability in the workplace by putting faces to lived experience. We want to show that whether you are a colleague, a line manager or a CEO with a disability or health condition, you can thrive in the investment industry.

The Diversity Project sets out to achieve a comprehensive change across the investment and savings industry. A cross-company initiative, it has brought together investment managers, pension fund consultants, asset owners, wealth managers and other firms to improve diversity and inclusion across all dimensions, and at every career stage.

Progress is being made and there is broad agreement on the business case for diversity and inclusion and greater leadership support to both influence and effect change, but we believe disability is an area with significant potential for further progress.

Other initiatives such as signing up to the government's UK's Disability Confident scheme have already had a positive impact, but still have further to go. Launched in 2016, it aims to give employers the techniques, skills, and confidence they need to recruit, retain and develop people with disabilities and long-term health conditions.

However, employers who have signed up need to make sure they continue to ensure full inclusion of talent with disabilities within their own organisations and to inform hiring managers of the "minimum criteria" to ensure fair and accessible interviews.

As part of our work with the Diversity Project, we are educating several companies around these issues, to ensure workplaces are inclusive and accessible for people with a disability.

The post-pandemic world presents an opportunity for progress

Some companies have seized the opportunity of the changes accelerated by the pandemic to redesign office space and make improvements to accessibility. Many asset management firms have now moved to flexible and hybrid ways of working and firms are listening to disabled colleagues to understand how their needs can be accommodated.

HSBC Asset Management, for example, is reimagining the office to include sensory areas where neurodivergent employees can take personal time away from the usual bustle of an office environment.

Wellington Management in the US was recently recognised as one of the best places to work by the Disability Equity Index and is redesigning its London offices to become more flexible and inclusive by creating village "green" spaces and touchdown zones, providing portable monitors and headsets, and bucking the trend to remove lockers. At the same time, the move towards standardising desk space and hotdesking across the industry has created new issues, particularly for talent who require specialist equipment, which is why employee-led resource groups should be leveraged as a sounding board for what works and what does not.

We are collaborating with member companies and sharing best practice on how to innovate for inclusion such as encouraging firms to incorporate disability etiquette or unconscious bias into their training programmes, advocating for accommodations, and activating corporate social responsibility through charitable and community engagement that deliberately benefits people with disabilities.

What can you do?

The #WeAre campaign has made significant progress in sharing experiences among our members, disabled employees and allies. This is critical in helping to raise awareness and drive change across the industry. Our hope is that when it comes to disability inclusion, this campaign will help the investment and savings industry collectively move from empathy to action.

Our ask is threefold:

If you are not part of the Diversity Project - www.diversityproject.com - please join. Our website alone is a great industry resource and our workstreams cover all areas of underrepresentation, not just disability. If your company is not yet a member, the UK government has created the Disability Confident scheme, which is a workable framework for companies to signal that they welcome and support people with disabilities. Take three minutes to sign up to our #WeAre campaign here to become an industry ally or role model.

James Stoll and Tim Roberts are from the Diversity Project's Disability Workstream