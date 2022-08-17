Diversity: The risks of doing nothing are revealed

The 'hidden truth' about diversity lies on page 15 of a report, published in June 2022 by Women on Boards and sponsored by Protiviti. The research, which shines a light on gender and ethnic diversity in the FTSE All-Share ex350 - the group of listed companies below the largest 350 on the London Stock Exchange - makes for a shocking reading.

Some progress has been made, especially in non-executive positions where ethnic minority representation has increased. But many firms are falling behind: Fully half (50%) still have all-male executive leadership teams, and that number has only decreased by 4% in a year; 63% of investment trusts have all-male fund management teams. That is glacial progress in anyone's book.

So, as regulators sharpen their focus on diversity and evidence for its positive impact continues to mount, what are the risks of ignoring it? And what can firms do to ensure they can meet the rising expectations of regulators and investors, as well as a generation of younger employees that will not accept the status quo? The answers to these questions are certainly becoming clearer.

Here is the evidence

At a time when firms are struggling to recruit, their external reputations matter. There is evidence that diversity boosts job acceptances, reduces resignations, and helps improve reputation. Younger generations are also voting with their feet when choosing where to work; and firms with diverse leadership teams are likely to face less scrutiny when making public statements about equality.

There is a correlation between gender-diverse boards, risk taking and business failure. In other words, putting women in the boardroom can help companies do better. The presence of women helps to temper the overconfidence of male chief executives, which improves overall decision making; one study found the insolvency rate of companies with all-male boards is 49% higher than those with mixed ones.

On the outside, regulators and investors are becoming more demanding. In April 2022, the FCA finalised proposals to boost board diversity in listed companies, asking for 40% of financial services boards to be female. It stopped short of issuing quotas, but firms will have to reveal their board makeup and explain themselves if they can't meet the target. The move will enhance reporting, and assist institutional investors in their search for top performers.

In our experience, there is also anecdotal evidence that diversity can impact a firm's ability to win business. Turning up to a client pitch with an all-male team would be unthinkable for most companies these days, and increasingly firms are being asked more questions about diversity by procurement teams.

Looking to the future

With the risks of ignoring diversity becoming clearer, there are positive steps firms can take that will help change negative perceptions and move the statistics in the right direction.

A good place to start is by diversifying recruitment tactics. Slight changes, including the language of open position descriptions, focusing on skills over external characteristics or a prior career path, and accessing talent in new ways, can all have a positive impact. At the same time, understanding where diverse employees fall off the career ladder can raise much-needed awareness. There is evidence that a 'broken rung' exists, for example, with more men being promoted to management roles than women.

Firms can also train people to build a more inclusive workplace, one that champions diversity and provides space for everyone to challenge the status quo. Change starts from the top, and there is a strong correlation between female leadership and female inclusion on executive leadership teams, the report found. Addressing board diversity can send a powerful message throughout a firm that culture is evolving. The most successful firms recognise that, and help leaders, managers, and everyone they employ, to establish a diversity mindset.

The diversity story is changing and many firms are working hard to write the next chapter. But we want to see more progress. Pressure will come from investors and regulators, of course, but more than half of young people have said they will only work for diverse and inclusive firms. They will not accept anything else, and why should they? We owe it to them to make every business fit for the future.

Janet Barberis is managing director at Protiviti UK and Fiona Hathorn is chief executive of Women on Boards