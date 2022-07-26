New Tory leader needs to grasp the complexities of capital markets

This leaves parliament in a position where, for a sector that accounts for nearly 9% of UK GDP, a pivotal bill has been influenced by political ideologs, as opposed to financial pragmatists.

Take the minister responsible for 'Brexit Opportunities' who, earlier this month in a GB News interview with Tom Harwood, displayed a disconcerting lack of understanding when it comes to the very EU financial market rules that the bill is attempting to reform. In the interview, Jacob Ress Mogg stated: "If you take MiFID II, and I speak as someone who founded an investment management company, once you have gone through the pain and the cost of complying, you think woopy no new competitors can come in."

Not so much woopy, and more whoopsie.

The fundamental problem with this statement on MiFID II, short for the second Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, is that the rule itself is not centered around competition. The central policy objective of MiFID II was to ensure fairer, safer, and more efficient markets and, above all, facilitate greater transparency. Contrary to Mr Rees Mogg's claims, MiFID II is aimed to help mid-sized firms access capital markets. One way it intended to do this was by clamping down on potential conflicts of interest with major investment banks, therefore encouraging a fairer distribution of capital. These investment banks are the firms Rees Mogg is suggesting are the ones that primarily benefit from MiFID II.

Research for equities is another aspect of MiFID II that goes against his claims. This is a daily market analysis from banks that is distributed among investors of all types. Previously the research had been bundled for free, with asset managers sending trading business to a bank, and paying commission. But with MiFID II's clearer distinction between payments for trading and payments for research, asset managers now pay for the research they want, rather than just sending dealing commission to those big banks. This is a benefit for the asset managers and their clients - who consist of the very pension funds that guard our money.

This is not to say for one moment that MiFID II is perfect, there are aspects of the regime that the government is right to scrap. Not least the arbitrary caps on share trading carried out on venues other than traditional stock exchanges, better known as 'dark trading'. The UK should look to scrap the caps to meet strong demand from investors to trade larger volumes of stock, especially in less-liquid smaller and mid-cap stocks, where at times it can be difficult to do so on an exchange.

However, this does not alter the fact that in order to have full confidence in the government making decisions effecting investment managers, there needs to be individuals in place with a strong understanding of the nuances at the heart of modern-day capital markets.

Mogg's comments, coupled the current summer psycho drama for the leadership of the Tory party, just creates more uncertainty as to who these individuals will ultimately be, and what their credentials are. Whoever the leader is, they need to appoint pragmatic wise thinkers that understand the intricate details of how modern-day markets are structured, as opposed to dogmatic ideologs.

Tim Focas is head of capital markets at Aspectus Group