SIF on demand: Jonathon Porritt on the climate emergency

All sessions from SIF 2022 are available

clock • 1 min read
The asset management industry needs to stop talking about climate change commitments and start taking action if we are to change the course of the climate emergency.

Speaking as part of Investment Week's Sustainable Investment Festival 2022, Jonathon Porritt warned the industry must stop talking about climate change and take action, urging asset managers to avoid the pitfalls of greenwashing. His full speech, and all other sessions at SIF 2022, are available here.

