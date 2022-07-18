Roe v Wade shows gender is material in investments, now more than ever

Wealth managers and funds cannot afford to ignore gender when it it at the forefront of their clients' minds.

It is our job to equip, influence, and spotlight how they are using, and can use, their resources to choose investments that integrate gender as a factor of analysis, for better financial and social outcomes. Simply put, this is what's known as gender lens investing - and it has never been more urgent.

When Roe v Wade was overturned on 24 June, it sent shockwaves through homes, workplaces and communities. Overnight, women in 13 US states no longer had access to abortions, and many more will follow. This has social and emotional implications for the huge swath of the population whose reproductive rights have disappeared, and their families.

The grounds for fear and outrage are not confined to the US: the UK's ‘gender health gap' is real and relevant.

One in three women experience severe reproductive health issues in their lifetime, yet less than 2.5% of the UK's publicly funded research has been dedicated to reproductive health. In some parts of the country abortion remains, technically, a criminal offence, and experts are concerned that anti-abortion groups in the UK will be emboldened by the backward steps being taken across the pond.

This is an issue that matters deeply to people. And when people care about an issue, they care about how their money is helping or hindering it.

Women are a large pool of powerful investors. Their share of investable wealth is growing faster than men's, and is set to account for 35% by 2025. And they seek to invest their money with society in mind: a company's stance on environmental and social issues is more important to their investment decisions than it is to men's. Women also tend to invest in women. Huge political decisions that negatively impact women will inevitably shape how a large proportion of wealth is invested.

Women's reproductive rights impact men, too. Men who, for example, are not ready to have children or who have a partner for whom pregnancy is a medical risk. Indeed, 64% of Americans did not want to see Roe v Wade overturned. The right to an abortion is a gendered issue that has direct and indirect consequences for men, and there's every reason for their investments, strategies and approaches to reflect this concern and materiality.

Wealth managers and funds cannot afford to ignore gender when it it at the forefront of their clients' minds. The question they are asking themselves: Are the companies in my portfolio actively serving women's health in this new scenario, and how well are they doing this?

For those investing in private market vehicles - venture capital, private equity, and direct investments - the solutions they want to see are commercial offerings that put women in control of their own healthcare, particularly those that also emphasise diversity.

They are looking at funds like RH Capital, which exist to back solutions in the family planning space; Amboy Street Ventures or others following The Case For Her, an investment and philanthropic team addressing women's health issues; and Kasha, an e-commerce platform improving women's access to health products in East Africa.

A long list of companies - including Apple, Microsoft, Deloitte and Mastercard - have already announced their packages of support to those seeking abortion. These are companies that recognise not only the moral obligation to support reproductive rights, but the practical and business implications of not doing so: higher turnover, slower growth, and difficulty hitting diversity targets.

If these impacts are the stick beating companies into thinking carefully about their gender healthcare practices, then gender lens investors are the carrot. Their investments in these companies encourage them to do more, and even signal to other companies that they, too, must keep up.

Where money flows, power goes - and vice versa - where power grows, money flows. Pension plans can also be adapted to invest in funds that include, for example, contraceptive manufacturers. And grassroots investments can power essential work on the ground to provide access to healthcare for all women, and to fight further dangerous legislation.

Investors know that putting money into companies that support reproductive rights is among our best defence against the harms that lawmakers have brought into play. They are also savvy enough to know that gender representation and diversity are good for businesses: companies with a female founder perform 63% better than those with all-male founding teams, and all-women and mixed-gender fund teams outperform all-male portfolio management teams.

Investing with a gender lens has always been important, but as reproductive rights move to the top of investors' and businesses' agendas, it has never been more relevant. It is a powerful tool to influence the shape of our society for the better - while getting the returns your clients want. Whichever way you look at it, urgently applying a gender lens to your clients' investments makes sense, and it makes change.

Suzanne Biegel and Sana Kapadia are from GenderSmart