Female representation within asset management remains short of industry expectations

With a raft of new legislation such as the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and the Taxonomy Regulation, asset managers are assessing the ESG scores of investee companies and putting pressure on companies to increase the representation of women on boards and in senior executive roles. But what about the asset managers themselves?

It is clear the industry is in need of improvement when it comes to its own diversity statistics, which is starting to attract the attention of regulators such as the Central Bank of Ireland (the Central Bank).

Work still to be done

The latest report from the Central Bank shows that while the numbers have improved, female representation accounted for only 31% of applicants for senior roles in the financial sector during 2021. Women are underrepresented in revenue generating roles for example. Further, while female representation in applications for board appointments in the field of asset management has increased since 2020, at 39% it still falls short of male applicants. We can see that there have been improvements in the sector, but it has been a slow process.

As a founding member of 100 Women in Finance's Dublin chapter, I have been involved in running workshops to help senior executive women transition into a non-executive career. This initiative has been successful in encouraging and supporting women to position themselves to secure directorship roles and build their portfolios. The independent non-executive director (INED) landscape has up until very recently been extremely male dominated and while women INED candidates are currently benefiting from a combination of regulatory focus on gender diversity and ESG factors, and client and investor demand, it remains a challenging environment to navigate and involves a level of self-promotion and visibility that, for many women (not all), does not come as naturally as it does to their male counterparts.

Supporting women at all stages of the career ladder

In order to increase female representation in the asset management sector we need to look at the career pipeline. Board roles require extensive experience and expertise at very high levels within the industry. We also need to ensure not only are young women choosing a career in asset management, but that they flourish in those careers, reaching the highest echelons, should they so choose.

100 Women in Finance has spent over 20 years dedicated to building a more diverse and gender equitable finance industry across 31 countries through the work of its volunteer members. Its mission is to have women occupy 30% of senior investment roles and executive committee positions by 2040. This is an ambitious target, noting that there are more fund managers in the UK called Dave than there are female fund managers.

The initiative is also working hard to encourage pre-career women to look more favourably at a career in finance, supporting university and college students through internships, job placement and mentoring. It is essential that young women have access to role models within the industry so that they can visualise what is possible for their own careers.

Looking closer to home, there continues to be a disconnect between the proportion of women at trainee entry level in firms all the way through to equity partnership.

At Dechert, our Global Women's Initiative (GWI), of which I am co-chair, seeks to foster an environment which provides opportunities and a structured programme for women lawyers in the firm to progress to partnership and beyond. We do not just want women to become partners, we want them to become practice group leaders, office managing partners and firm leaders. We work hard to make sure that women are supported all along their careers, particularly at the 'pinch point' times where women can sometimes opt out of the career race. I do also believe that partnership is not the choice of every female lawyer and firms need to do better in supporting lawyers who wish to follow an alternative career path or who maybe wish to 'press pause' for now, leaving the door open for further elevation at a future date.

While there is more to be done on increasing women representation in leading roles in the asset management industry, continued focus by regulators, clients, investors, firms, and organisations such as 100 Women in Finance is key to moving the needle on the current state of play. The shift to hybrid working and move away from presenteeism across the industry will, overall, provide the flexibility for women to find the right equilibrium to move forward with their career goals - the one positive to emerge from the pandemic.