Bev Shah: ACT - Time for show and tell

Fund buyers, asset owners and retail clients now increasingly want more visibility on how a company is acting to ensure a good culture that permeates the company as well as its investment practice.

Investment management companies are already fielding questions about their approach from these stakeholders as well as potential and current employees, including how they ensure that policies are equitably applied and doing the intended job. There is increasing pressure for investors to disclose, review and understand data connected to ED&I, which may soon be formalised by regulators.

However, many investors confronted by ever more data, need to understand how these are important and material to the investment process. How can you give something that feels like an HR issue a more holistic view that will, in fact, tell you about the culture of the business and how this informs its investment approach and execution?

At City Hive, we think that external corporate behaviour is intrinsically fed by internal purpose and values, you need to assess both to understand a company's culture. Investors need to be able to attract and retain the best talent in order to best service their clients and create the robust risk and impact adjusted returns.

One of the key roles manager research teams undertake is assessing the intentions and actions of an asset manager, looking for alignment in their respective vision and values. ED&I data has become a key part of this process, although the data may be patchy and, often, not tell a great story. The FCA, while backing moves for more disclosure, has also stated that data is only part of the picture. With a lack of agreed terminology or set of questions, finding the bigger picture can be a lengthy process.

The answer lies in creating a demonstrable link between the external commitments investors are making and to their internal values and practice - and then, being able to communicate that to stakeholders.

Not only is the firm's culture essential to provide direction, support and meaning to employee behaviour but employees can also help to reinforce and deliver the firm's goals if they are clearly linked back to the company's values.

This primarily means treating culture and its ED&I components as a strategic business priority, which includes resources, targets and accountability. It means leaving space to challenge those processes in order to keep learning and improving. And it also means transparency when it comes to collaborations, expected outcomes and measures that will support increased public trust in institutions and industry. These are valuable indicators to stakeholders and can be deployed as accountability tools.

I want to see the industry become more equitable, diverse and inclusive - both for the people working in it but also for those who need access to investment on the retail and institutional side. I can also see a lot of energy being expended on disclosure that does not support the business to provide any context, or to understand where it stands and how it can change.

That is why, after a lengthy consultation period with firms, City Hive has created the ACT Framework to help investment companies and their clients understand where they are right now.

The framework is designed to help respond to requests for disclosure on culture, diversity and inclusion, but equally to support the business in understanding where they are and how they can make progress. It enables companies to report directly to clients on how their actions and behaviours match up against their own stated values.

The ACT framework works for any type of investment company, regardless of asset class, structure, location, or size meaning our industry can respond to the rightly increasing demands for actions on and disclosure about initiatives that will ultimately lead to a more equal and sustainable industry.