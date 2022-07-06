Astia CEO: AGM season is time for private investors to take note on diversity

Many see gender and equity as core to a global businesses' ability to assess both risks and opportunities. Unlike in prior AGM cycles, this time we are in the wake of a global pandemic and the war in Ukraine continues - both that have us reassessing priorities. The business imperative for diversity within FTSE boardrooms seems tantamount to the measure of a businesses' ability to navigate this current set of crises.

A recent Harvard Law School publication said it quite succinctly, "ESG is now, without question, a mainstream lens through which companies are viewed and assessed by investors. AGMs have become firmly established as a platform for shareholders to bring key ESG issues to the attention of boards and the public."

To shed light on the importance of the business metric of inclusion in the boardroom, the FCA recently announced new rules that mandate listed companies report their diversity at board and executive management level.

Public counting and reporting is an extremely important contributor to change in the boardroom - an area for which the 30% Club has provided great leadership. In 2019 just a mere decade after the launch of the 30% Club, a full one third of FTSE 350 board seats were filled by women. By May 2022, almost all FTSE 100 companies had appointed at least one underrepresented individual to their board.

Unfortunately, for every step forward, somewhere else there seems to be a step back. Just last month in California, the 2018 Women on Boards Law that required companies headquartered in the State to have at least one woman by 2019 and two and three by 2022 for larger boards, was struck down as unconstitutional. The silver lining is that before the law was struck down it had already had a positive impact. Overall, 31 percent of board seats were held by women in 2021, over twice as many as in 2018, according to the New York Times.

Backsliding in times of crisis is nothing new, and as we appear to be moving from crisis to crisis, it is important to not lose sight of the longer term objective even in the face of immediate setbacks.

While we can disagree on the best approach to achieving inclusion in the board and c-suite, the business case was made some time ago.

From my perspective as a venture capitalist, the opportunity to see real advances in the number of women and other underrepresented groups on boards occurs at a much earlier point in a company lifecycle - and it occurs with great intention. A founder's gender and racial representation directly translates to board and c-suite composition and equally to innovation that better represents all of society.

Unfortunately, it is in the early stages where the numbers are even worse for women and people of colour. In 2021, VCs invested a mere 2% into companies with women CEOs. We can argue at the edges about what percentage that it should be, but I think we can all agree that it is not 2%.

What did I mean when I said it occurs with great intention?

The fundamental processes of venture capital are reliant on the very barriers that prevent us from investing in people who do not look like ourselves. We rely on networks to source and assess investment opportunities and we embrace homophily because we believe it enables a company to move faster at the earlier stages. And unfortunately, our industry is still far too white and far too male with white men controlling an estimated ​​93% of venture capital dollars.

Believe it or not, it is possible for my industry to overcome even these concerning stats. But it will require real intention.

We can start by taking a lesson from the public market examples above, and count.

Count the number of companies in our portfolio that include women in positions of equity and influence. Count the percent of the company these women own and the number of seats she occupies in the c-suite and boardroom.

As investors, we have agency in selecting the methods and processes we use to build our portfolios. We can review the composition of the companies we consider. And we can - once and for all - measure inclusion as a key metric that delivers returns for us as investors. Because what is known from the data is that "diversity significantly improves financial performance on measures such as profitable investments at the individual portfolio-company level and overall fund returns," as stated in the Harvard Business Review.

This AGM season - with its emphasis on ESG - is an opportunity for the private and innovation markets to also take note. It's only a matter of time before our stakeholders - Limited Partners, entrepreneurs, innovators and those they serve - come to expect the same inclusion in our portfolios demanded of public companies.

Sharon Vosmek is CEO at Astia, a venture capital fund that invests in women-led companies