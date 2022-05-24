Charles Stanley's Redwood: Chimerica is so last decade

In the early years of the current century, China pulled away from the pack of emerging economies with supercharged growth. There was increasing discussion of the world's two largest economies, China and America, working together to drive the world. Accounting now for more than 40% of world GDP, these two giants are both very different to each other - but mutually dependent after years of developing stronger trade and financial links.

Following admission to the World Trade Organisation, China swept all before it as the world's increasingly dominant exporter of manufactured goods. The US supplied much of the world's credit, offering US consumers more borrowing to buy more Chinese goods. China accepted an increasing supply of US Treasury bonds and Treasury bills in settlement for all those goods sold to the US that were not covered by US exports coming the other way.

The famous 'trade for Treasuries' led to China having a stockpile of $3trn of reserves, including plenty of claims on the US taxpayer. It ensured the US consumer could enjoy a better lifestyle based on buying good-value manufactured goods from China more cheaply than seeking out domestic supply.

The US contributed willingly and unwillingly to a lot of the innovation which fuelled a range of new Chinese digital revolution products and superior technology more widely.

The US is the land of the consumer. China contributed well-made and good-value products turned out at scale from the land of the producers. America borrowed and China built its manufacturing might and currency reserves.

Trump policy now America's policy

President Donald Trump was the first US leader to challenge some of the underpinnings of this important but strange partnership. He disliked theft and subterfuge to take US intellectual property, and worried about the hollowing out of US manufacturing in constant pursuit of the cheaper Chinese product. He alleged the Chinese currency was deliberately undervalued to sell more goods.

President Biden has continued much of the critique of his predecessor and has had to toughen up the US response generally in case China makes moves to control Taiwan against its will.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine just after China had signed a deep and wide-ranging partnership document with President Putin has further worried the US about its dependence on China. The US has come to see China's wide-ranging domestic industrial capabilities as allowing China to build an ever-larger military, and to see China's 'Belt & Road' initiatives as a way of gaining control or influence over important raw materials and resources that the West needs for the next stage of its economic evolution. Where the West has held the conferences and signed up to the targets to reach net zero, China has got on with controlling the inputs and the production of solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries for cars.

This year, both great economies have hit problems. The US economy contracted in real terms in the first quarter thanks to a burst of imports and a faltering of stock-building. The central bank is belatedly reining in the economy to combat a lively inflation. Most expect the US to record reasonable growth over this year, as the economy gradually slows in response to higher interest rates.

The Chinese economy has slowed a lot as a result of a new Covid-19 wave leading to lockdowns of important cities and regions. In April, Chinese retail sales were down 11% and industrial output down 3%, with much larger falls in lockdown areas such as Shanghai, where retail sales fell 30%, and industrial output 14%. It will struggle to grow at all in the second quarter as pandemic measures linger.

The Chinese economy was expected to shift to a lower growth rate than the previous decade, thanks to the policy decision to end private sector speculative excess in the property market and to shift more activity to state owned enterprises. The government has indicated growth of around 5.5% this year, with many now expecting it to be 4%, at best, depending on Covid outturns.

Covid provides advantage to US

The two countries differing approaches to the pandemic give the advantage to the US. Going for a range of new vaccines and treatments, America can now live with Covid-19 without further lockdowns. It has also, once again, created a new industry out of the medical products from research.

China remains wedded to total lockdown as the only answer to the infection, with the disruption that causes and with the risk of new waves forcing the same again. China claims to have kept its death rate down to a small volume by going for zero-Covid cases. The US has now almost caught up with the number of deaths in the European Union, now topping one million, as it aims to keep more of its economy open. It responds differently to Russia, with the US leading a trade war against the aggressor and supplying weapons to Ukraine, while China occasionally calls for peace talks and tries to duck western sanctions against its own trade as a friend of Russia.

Given the evolution of US policy towards China, the years ahead are likely to be studded with trade disputes and tensions between the big two. The US will remain dependent on many Chinese imports for many years ahead but will gradually ensure it has the capability to make more at home or source some from elsewhere. It will also become very strict over technology, defending its own and insisting on controlling its own intellectual property.

The flash points between the two include any pre-emptive action against Taiwan by China, the question of access to the seas near to each other's shores, battles over ownership of intellectual property, and a wider diplomatic war to gain and retain the support of other nations in a range of world bodies and over a number of world issues and conflicts.

China will build its strength militarily and diplomatically and will seek to reinforce her grip over third countries through investment and commerce. It is unlikely to invade Taiwan while applying other pressures. The US will seek to keep technological leadership, especially in defence, and will increase its own commitment to Southeast Asia, working with Japan and Australia as two key allies there.

For investors, it means a retreat from globalisation, more political risk in Chinese and Asian investments and a range of investment opportunities as the US and its allies repair their own positions in key technologies and materials. Western investors are becoming more wary of Chinese investments, given the strength of government control increasingly exerted over markets and the domestic economy.

The US retains great strengths from its near self-sufficiency in energy, the excellence of its innovation, the depth of its small business and venture capital sectors and its renewed determination to increase its national resilience in the face of revived threats.

John Redwood is chief global strategist for Charles Stanley