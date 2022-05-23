Diversity Project: Why hiring veterans makes good business sense

I bet you don't think of a middle-aged mum of two, who now works full time in the world of finance. However, before joining the universe of megadeals and multiple computer screens, I was an officer in the British Army. I served for nearly 8 years, on operational tours to Iraq, as well as postings in plenty of other far-flung places and made it to the rank of Captain.

But then came the day when I decided to have a go in the ‘real world' outside of the military bubble that was all I had ever known (my father served and my brother still does serve in the Royal Engineers). I uploaded my CV to many websites and got a call a few weeks later from a retired Infantry Major who wanted to know whether I was interested in a role in the ‘City'.

My first question was ‘which city?'

I was very lucky to have found a whole new world, one in which I could utilise the skills and the can-do attitude the Army instilled in me to great effect, and so I felt it was it was my responsibility to be the wedge in the door for others who might like to join the financial world after their time in uniform.

I engaged with the Diversity Project to ask whether there was appetite for a military veterans workstream as part of their cross-industry initiative to accelerate progress towards an inclusive culture in the investment and saving industry. The DP leadership team, led by Baroness Helena Morrissey, welcomed my ideas and I set about forming a small team of veterans, all of whom were speedily advancing through careers in the world of finance, to share in my passion for helping employers to recognise the valuable, highly transferable skills veterans possess.

In May this year we decided that the time had finally come to bring together senior leaders from the financial sector, government, serving military and the Bank of England to take part in a lively panel discussion at an event entitled ‘Why Hiring Veterans Makes Good Business Sense'. Hosted at HMS President, over 100 recruiters, talent acquisition teams and business leaders joined us and got to hear first-hand how to attract, recruit, re-train and retain Veterans.

So why does hiring Veterans make good business sense?

A diverse talent pool

As at Oct 2021, there were 198,940 personnel serving in the British Armed Forces. The Armed Forces are a microcosm of larger society recruiting across all spectrums, mirroring the wider world. This means that all aspects of diversity are seen and covered. A firm wanting to attract a diverse talent pool need look no further than the British Armed Forces.

A highly trained and highly skilled group of individuals

Military personnel receive elite training in leadership, teamwork, organisational, project and change management - and all that is before we specialise in a particular division of the Armed Forces.

We're chefs, pilots, administrators, engineers, logisticians, physical training instructors, technicians, cyber specialists, intelligence operatives and in my case, linguists - to name but a few. But there is a reason people say events are ‘planned with military precision'.

Right from day one, we're taught to consider every possible outcome, weigh up risks, and then we are charged with deciding the best course of action in everything we do - and often we have to do this under pressure, within tight timeframes, and in the worst case, while under enemy fire.

Getting the job done

We often have steely resilience and a ‘crack on and just get it done' attitude. We've been pushed to our mental and physically limits, yet we've survived and even thrived. If you want someone who knows how to get things done, hire a Veteran.

Around 15,000 men and women leave the Armed Forces every year. Veterans don't need special treatment - we certainly would never ask for it - but we may need some support when the time comes in finding jobs outside the Armed Forces. The vast majority of us are ready for new careers and challenges, but our CVs might not quite have the ‘right' experience or qualifications that tally with usual expectations of the role. But this shouldn't stop us from being considered as a valuable talent pool from which to recruit.

As for us that have made the leap, often with help from other Veterans because let's face it - we never leave anyone behind, we're keen to welcome more of our ex-military personnel into the world of finance. As we seek to improve diversity and inclusion within the investment savings industry the benefits of hiring from the highly skilled and diverse pool of Veterans of the British Armed Forces is certainly something which should come to the fore.

To learn more about the transferable skills of Armed Forces Veterans, please click here.