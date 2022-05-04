Kepler's Dowling: Stress-testing US equity trusts

Becoming a part of the public consciousness in the wake of the crash, these tests - held by the Bank of England every year and by comparable institutions abroad - are designed to ensure that the banks are sufficiently sturdy to withstand another financial crisis.

As well as helping to ensure that the banks themselves maintain sufficient safeguards to avoid catastrophe, a useful side effect of these tests is that the public are reassured about the safety and stability of the banking system - something which, in itself, contributes to that stability.

As somebody who bought shares in a private equity investment trust and a technology trust in Q4 last year, and has watched them both fall by around 20% since, I am painfully aware of the brutal reality that ordinary investors, for the most part, do not have the luxury of ‘stress tests' until they arrive in real life.

The last few years have provided ample opportunity for investors to experience one of the biggest real-life ‘stress tests' in living memory.

When the pandemic started there was a massive market crash and then a rush into growth stocks, as people looked for businesses more likely to remain immune from the various restrictions imposed on people across the world to contain the virus.

That was followed at the start of 2021 by the so-called ‘reopening trade', where cash flowed into value stocks, as investors tried to take advantage of companies that looked more likely to benefit from vaccine rollouts and any subsequent return to normality.

There was then another rotation into growth, as companies like Amazon and Alphabet continued to produce strong earnings growth. Finally, the end of last year and the start of 2022 has seen another flip back into value, as investors try to shield themselves from inflation and find safe havens for their money during a period of political instability.

Against that backdrop, with markets lurching from growth to value to growth and back again, one trust that stands out in my view is JP Morgan American Investment Trust (JAM). Like most of the market, the £1.5bn trust was hit hard by the Covid-induced crash that took place in early 2020. But since then it has performed well and avoided some of the dips and dives suffered by other closed-ended funds over the course of the pandemic.

The reason for that is due to the way in which the trust's portfolio is constructed. Timothy Parton and Jonathan Simon, who have co-managed JAM for close to three years now, each take a different approach to the market.

Parton invests in growth stocks, meaning companies like Apple and Amazon continue to feature among the trust's largest holdings. Another big chunk of the portfolio is made up of Simon's value picks. That's why firms like Capital One and Loews sit in the top 10 holdings at the time of writing, alongside some of those better-known growth names.

Eytan Shapiro also contributes to the portfolio with a selection of small caps, but this is capped at 10% of the overall portfolio and has only averaged about 5% over the past 12 months. That means the bulk of the trust's holdings are split between the value and growth picks that Parton and Simon make. There is a 60% limit on either style in the portfolio and it's normal for there to be some level of fluctuation in which one is more predominant.

Taking this approach has enabled the trust to withstand many of the ups and downs that we've seen during the pandemic. Whereas others with similar holdings, particularly on the growth side of the portfolio, have seen some extreme volatility, JAM has remained much more stable over the same period.

It's also managed to deliver strong returns to shareholders. Since taking the reins in June 2019, Parton and Simon have outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 15%. This is extremely impressive for a market that's notoriously hard to find alpha in, and a real positive for the managers as they approach the three year mark in managing the trust.

Clearly, two years is a short period over which to look at performance - and indeed we aren't supposed to pay any attention to past performance at all when it comes down to brass tacks - but for those seeking well managed and relatively style-agnostic exposure to the world's largest equity market, JAM could be an interesting proposition.

Pascal Dowling is a partner at Kepler Trust Intelligence