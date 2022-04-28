Food in the headlines: What's next for investors?

When three of the world's most influential NGOs are all drawing attention to the same issue, you know it is worth paying attention to.

The war in Ukraine is, of course, having an impact - Ukraine is one of five so-called ‘breadbaskets' in the world, while Russia is another. Together, Russia and Ukraine are normally responsible for around a quarter of wheat exports globally.

Those supplies (and those of other food exports) have been heavily affected, if not halted altogether, since Putin's invasion of Ukraine. And prices have been driven higher as a result.

Another factor contributing to the crisis, and predicted by some to have longer-term consequences, is the lack of fertiliser (potash and phosphate) being exported since the base materials used in its production are also heavily sourced in Russia.

But it would be overly simplistic to suggest the war is wholly responsible for the incoming food crisis. In reality, cracks in our current food system had been showing for some time.

Food insecurity has been well flagged

One of the rumbling challenges has been that while our food system is streamlined and efficient, it does not have strong redundancy and malleability. Calories are not easily exchangeable because there are local points of consumption which means localised technologies and equipment and supply-chains. Hence, a small drop in supply can have deep consequences further down the chain of consumption.

Prior to the war, food systems were already struggling to cope with the dietary needs of the world's 7.8 billion-strong population. This is now likely to get even more challenging.

Discounting for a moment the supply problems hitting wheat, corn, maize and fertilisers due to the Russia/Ukraine conflict - the world was already investing heavily in the technologies and solutions that could bring about positive change. These investments were going into not solely plant-based proteins or supply chain tech and packaging tech, but also into agriculture. The emphasis has been on making agriculture more resource efficient, less damaging to land and soil and to promoting higher yields from the same land mass.

Where will change come from?

Farmers are indispensable managers of the natural environment. They understand regional ecosystems and the sustainability challenges of their communities better than anyone, making them vital players in our pathway to global food sustainability. It is imperative, then, that our global pursuit to feed 10 billion people by 2050 is aligned with a mission to protect our farmers and their livelihoods.

While new and innovative farming technologies must reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions and improve our soil health by reducing water and chemical inputs, these same technologies must also ensure our farmers can increase their productivity and yields without compromising on quality and productivity, or their business health.

Ultimately, farming must be economical if we want our sustainability objectives for the food and agricultural sector to be viable, and materialise, in the long run. Thankfully, advances in agri-tech are bringing us closer to this goal.

Two businesses leading the way

Here are two agri-tech companies we believe are well positioned to help make a sustainable food and agriculture system more achievable. These are both holdings in our Rize Sustainable Future of Food UCITS ETF (FOOD).

AGCO Corporation

AGCO Corporation ("AGCO") is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision agricultural technology. In a recent interview with CNBC on 24 March 2022, the company's CEO Eric Hansotia commented that AGCO is prioritising helping farmers increase their crop without exhausting their limited supply or having to make purchases (read: fertilisers) that could eat into their profits.

AGCO's stellar sales volume, robust end-market demand and positive pricing are likely to deliver impressive results for the current year. Increasing replacement demand for ageing fleets should also drive its top line. AGCO continues to invest in premium technology and smart farming solutions in a bid to strengthen product offerings. In addition, cost-control actions in response to material cost inflation will likely drive margins.

Deere & Co

Deere & Co (Deere) is the world's largest producer of agricultural equipment and technology. The company has been very vocal in its desire to pivot its entire business into a fully-fledged agri-tech platform. In 2020, it announced a new vision and operating model to accelerate success through the integration of smart technology into its legacy manufacturing. This Smart Industrial strategy focuses on delivering intelligent, connected machines and applications that have the potential to transform production systems in agriculture and construction. By 2026, among other things, the company wants to ensure that (i) 100% of its new small agri equipment is digitally connected; (ii) deliver a fully autonomous battery-powered electric agri tractor; and (iii) reach 500 million digitally engaged acres (with 50% highly engaged).

Deere is well-poised to benefit from surging demand for agricultural equipment, driven by higher agricultural commodity prices. Also, the improved scenario in the construction and forestry sector and investments in precision agri will aid growth. Efforts to reduce operating expenses should improve margins. For 2022, analysts expect roughly 20% revenue and earnings growth. Even better, the latter is forecast to climb another 15% in 2023. Farmers are more in demand than ever and with that increase in demand comes an increasing need in tools and machinery. This should bode well for Deere and other agricultural stocks going forward.

Rahul Bhushan is co-founder at Rize ETF