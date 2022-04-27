The great equaliser: inequality gap cannot last much longer

Rising inflation, the expectation of multiple interest rate hikes this year, war in Ukraine - stock markets have done their best to shrug off all these concerns in an attempt to maintain their upward trajectory.

The headline index level masks a significant disparity within markets.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index has fared worse, down 15% from its November 2021, and in March, it was reported that more than half of Nasdaq constituents has fallen at least 50% from their 52-week highs. This suggests that all is not well in the stock market, but the continued positive fortunes of most of the tech titans that dominate the US stock market hides the pain being felt elsewhere.

History proposes that this inequality - between the large stocks that have continued to do well, and practically everything else which has weakened - cannot last for much longer. Recent market behaviour adds to the valuation stretch that has been observable for some time - the expensive stocks have remained expensive, but the cheap ones have become even cheaper.

Breakpoint

It is in conditions like these that genuine long-term opportunities may be unearthed. We remain very wary of the valuation risk that exists among the index behemoths but are increasingly positive about some of the valuation anomalies that are developing elsewhere.

Take Inditex (Industria de Diseño Textil), for example, a Spanish-listed business that is best known for its Zara brand. Inditex is the largest fast fashion group in the world. Life has clearly not been easy for any retailer over the last couple of years. Indeed, in the spring of 2020, all of Inditex's more than 6,000 physical stores were closed for a protracted period as we navigated the early, unsettling stages of the global Covid pandemic. Unsurprisingly, its share price was profoundly weak during the Covid sell-off, as the chart above illustrates, bottoming at slightly below €20 per share on 16 March 2020.

However, Inditex has not been sitting on its hands for the last two years. One of its enduring strengths has been its ability to move rapidly to adapt to changing consumer preferences, and has been a key element of the successful long-term compounding growth story.

This cultural focus on flexibility has stood it in good stead through two challenging years during which it has transformed its business. It has launched a revived online sales platform in multiple markets, to successfully pivot its business towards e-commerce. Meanwhile, disciplined management of the cost base has enabled it to maintain gross margins - despite the temporary interruption to its customers' ability to visit its stores.

In short, the business is in a much stronger position today than it was in two years ago. So, it is surprising to see its share price revisiting the lows of 2020 in recent weeks.

Past imperfect

One further characteristic which we expect to be supportive to the long-term trading environment for Inditex - and indeed for all consumer facing companies - comes through the inequality that can be seen across society more broadly.

For more than a generation, wealth in most developed market economies has become more concentrated in the hands of fewer individuals. The trend is most observable in the United States, but it is by no means confined just to that economy. This equality gap started to emerge well before the era of extraordinary monetary policy, but quantitative easing (QE) has almost certainly played a role by rewarding those who own financial assets, while ignoring those who do not.

We may have crossed the Rubicon here. QE is in the process of being withdrawn, inflation is looking more and more entrenched, and, thanks to aging populations, labour forces are starting to shrink across much of the developed world. Pay negotiations, at the hand of the employee look stronger than now than they have for many, many years.

Perhaps more importantly, the concept of ‘levelling-up' is now a political debate. If politicians believe they can win extra votes by vowing to do something about it, they are bound to pursue the cause.

These factors are supportive of the idea that the gap between the wealthy and the rest may be beginning to shrink. The equality gap has taken decades to open and unwinding it will also inevitably take time and it certainly does not revolutionise the prospects of a retail business over night.

But, in our view, it is incrementally positive, and it is something we are thinking about a lot more, as one of the many things we have to triangulate when building the portfolio. Coupled with the compelling valuation attraction that we see in the likes of Inditex, we are becoming increasingly positive about retail exposure.

As for the other inequality - that between the loved stocks and the loathed stocks - this is something which could be equalised much more rapidly. Timing such an eventuality is, of course, impossible to predict with any degree of certainty, but history suggests the current bifurcation in markets cannot last for much longer.

Recent news from Netflix provides a powerful demonstration of just how quickly valuation excess can unwind when the time comes.

