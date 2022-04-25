Darius McDermott: BlackRock European Dynamic is 'genuinely flexible'

The above paragraph is something I often recite to my investment team when Europe is facing a challenging period - of which there have been many in the past decade or so.

2022 was expected to be a strong year for the region, with corporate profits and growth set to rise as the economy re-opened following the pandemic. However, that has given way as military action and inflation hang heavily over Europe. Now it's a case of supply chain disruption and geopolitical fears - with talk of recession back on the table.

Inflation now stands at more than three times the European Central Bank's target. Rising prices impact company input costs and consumers' wallets - that is without talking about the wider food and energy price rises. With dispersion across sectors and companies on the rise from here, a fund with the flexibility to invest in companies of all shapes and sizes is probably the order of the day for those searching for opportunities in volatile times.

BlackRock European Dynamic does precisely that. Considering it has almost £5bn of assets, the fund is extremely concentrated at around 50 stocks. Manager Giles Rothbarth has a flexible approach, looking for companies that are either undervalued and/or have good growth potential across different time periods.

Giles became co-manager of this fund in 2019, and lead manager at the beginning of 2021, replacing Alister Hibbert. He joined BlackRock in 2010 and previously ran the company's Continental European fund.

With an unconstrained mandate, the process behind the fund is relatively simple, with Giles focusing on companies that are likely to surprise positively in terms of earnings and growth. It invests in companies with medium to long-term earnings power that is greater than the market, and those in a restructuring and turnaround scenario. The approach is flexible, varying through market and economic cycles to position the portfolio appropriately.

Single stock weightings are typically 2-3% below or above the benchmark weighting to make sure risk is not dominated by any particular holding. Giles employs a strict sell discipline, setting price targets early in the process to ensure he does not fall in love with his stocks. The fund's conviction is highlighted by the top ten currently accounting for almost half of the portfolio, according to the factsheet. Ongoing charges stand at 0.93%, data from FE Fundinfo shows.

The fund is set up to react to changes in earnings profiles, with the team adjusting accordingly. Last time they felt this happened was mid-2020, when cyclical companies such as ArcelorMittal and Volvo hit the bottom in terms of profitability. For them, this turn finished in February 2021, when they felt the market was valuing peak margins and earnings in the same companies.

Giles started to get concerned about a mid-cycle slow down, so rotated into defensive names such as Lonza & Novo Nordisk. These were long-standing names the team had trimmed, to borrow the capital for the trade into value cyclicals, before trading back out again.

As such, the fund was very poorly set up for a market rotation to value earlier this year. Despite this, Giles and the team are sticking to their process and are still looking for earnings dynamics - something they feel is still more likely to come from growth companies, such as the fund's largest holding ASML.

A good example of the process is their approach to the banking sector where - having hated it for a decade - they began to buy in 2020, only to sell a year later at a profit. The sector fell back heavily at the start of the Ukraine crisis, prompting the team to buy into it once again.

Although the team is less optimistic than it was at the start of the year, it does remain positive that demand is robust, with a big order backlog to work through should this continue to be the case. It continues to hold quality defensive companies as well as those it feels have strong pricing power, thus preventing their margins being eroded.

Year-to-date the portfolio is down almost 20% (versus 11% for the Investment Association Europe ex-UK sector) largely thanks to being poorly positioned for the latest value turn. However, it is hard to argue with performance since Giles took on the management responsibilities in February 2019, with the fund returning almost double the average in the sector (63% vs. 33%).

The fund is one of the best in a competitive sector, with a genuinely flexible approach and a willingness from the team to constantly refine and enhance the process.

Darius McDermott is managing director at FundCalibre