Data, outreach, and recruitment: Social mobility targets to help diversify entry-level pipelines

The progress made since the launch of the Diversity Project is impressive. Awareness of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) has undoubtedly grown; few can now claim ignorance of the issues and their importance.

Largely from the side of their desks, passionate industry volunteers have created a solid platform to build out from. All agree the challenge now is turning awareness into action. This is why the Diversity Project placed renewed emphasis on measurement and tangible progress over the next five years. Social mobility - a relative newcomer to the DEI agenda - forms part of that focus.

In The Moneyball Mindset and Backgrounds, brains and the business case, we set out the arguments for thinking more deeply about talent as well as where potential comes from. The bullet point summary is that: a large amount of talent is effectively going to waste.

But adding another diversity characteristic to an already packed list can leave many changemakers feeling a little overwhelmed and unsure where to start. This article aims to help break the paralysis.

Our three 2026 targets are a good place to start. Here is a reminder of them:

All member firms to collect socioeconomic data for their people, both entry-level and existing, and to track promotions.

All member firms to support one or more graduate/school leaver recruitment programmes focused on socioeconomic diversity.

At least 80 per cent of interns and graduates to have attended state school for the duration of their secondary education (ages 11-16).

The full list of diversity targets can be found here.

Data is our sunlight

The phrase "Sunlight is the best disinfectant" was introduced to American legal discourse by Justice Louise Brandeis. Data should be seen as our diversity sunlight. It must be the starting point for tackling social mobility and improving organisational socioeconomic diversity. Without accurate data, we are lost.

Every organisation will be different, with its own culture and heritage that will likely have influenced its demographic make-up. However, asking the right questions is crucial to obtaining useful and actionable data. The Social Mobility Commission recommend asking four, with parental occupation at age 14 being the single most important one:

What was the occupation of your main household earner when you were aged about 14?

Which type of school did you attend for the most time between the ages of 11 and 16?

If you finished school after 1980, were you eligible for free school meals at any point during your school years?

Did either of your parents attend university by the time you were 18? (NB. For graduate hires only)

Further details on these questions can be found here. International nuances and other wrinkles in the data will crop up, but with a pragmatic approach they can be easily overcome.

Reaching out and recruitment targets

Our second target is simple. Member firms need to evidence they are involved in an outreach programme or initiative aimed at improving social mobility outcomes for school leavers. This can be allied to another diversity characteristic, such as gender or ethnicity, so long as distinct social mobility objectives exist. Ideally, firms will also be actively trying to improve the internal progression pathways for those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

Our last target is the most contentious one.

Targets and quotas on hiring are always controversial. First, it is important to state a target is just that: a target, something to aim for. At least in the immediate term, we only ask firms to commit to improvement; to move towards far greater proportions of graduate-level recruitment coming from non-fee-paying education.

We considered broadening the scope out to include all entry-level candidates in the targets (i.e., apprenticeships and other school-leaver initiatives like Investment 2020 and UpReach). However, this would still lead to inequity as the two talent pools receive wildly different internal progression trajectories, with graduates placed on a pedestal. And, for clarity, 93% of the UK population attends state school, which means our 80% allows for nearly three times over representation of privately educated candidates.

It is also worth noting the subtle, but important, distinction between non-fee-paying and state education. We are fully aware that a small proportion of individuals go to private schools on bursaries and should not be penalised as a result - notwithstanding the educational and networking benefits they will have already obtained versus their state educated peers.

Social mobility may be a recent addition to the DEI agenda, but the issues surrounding it are not new. They are deeply rooted in most societies. Please join us in helping to make the investment and savings industry a more diverse and inclusive place - it should also help improve customer and business outcomes, too.

James Whiteman and David Aujla are co-leads of the Diversity Project social mobility workstream