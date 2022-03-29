Racially equitable cultures: why we need measurement

Following the tragic and avoidable deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless others in 2020, numerous organisations publicly demonstrated their disdain for such brutal acts of racism through educational campaigns and social media pledges.

But actions taken in good faith have not been enough to dismantle systems and cultures that breed racial bias. Racial inequality remains pervasive across all sectors. In fact, a report from the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) recently found that only 0.8% of professors identify as Black.

Without the tools and data in place to effectively drive decision-making and measure performance, organisations have struggled to create racially equitable cultures and, in turn, drive long term change.

Getting this right requires a change in approach. We need to stop seeing racial equity as a purely emotional issue, but one that is tackled and reported on like every other business problem, backed by data and results.

Shifting the conversation

There is no doubt that more discussions about racial equity are happening at board level: recent research shows that 79% of leaders see it as a key priority. However, organisations are looking to go further with positive action. For this to happen, though, we need to move past heartfelt conversations. DE&I needs to be treated the same as other business functions, which involves reviewing everything from how progress is measured and reported on, to the solutions that are put in place.

Consider it this way: if a sales team was failing to hit its targets, the organisation would not pledge to do better. They would find the cause of the issue, implement a solution, measure and track progress and ensure there was absolute accountability for delivering results.

This is how businesses achieve their corporate objectives and it is becoming increasingly important that organisations apply similar methods to DE&I. Leaders are now under more pressure than ever to clearly demonstrate how they are taking action to meet ESG goals in a certain timeframe, presenting year on year results to clients, employees and investors.

Measuring racial equity at a cultural level

Technology and metrics are vital for understanding racially marginalised groups. With these in place, organisations can actually change the approach, applying targeted solutions to create racially equitable cultures, while at the same time reporting on the progress.

But first, we need to think about racial equity on a cultural level. According to the Parker Review, ethnic minority representation on FTSE 100 boards has increased from 52 to 81 companies in the past year. This is a step in the right direction - there's no question about it - but representation is only one part of the puzzle; it does not account for the experience and opportunities afforded to marginalised employees across the business.

Creating racially equitable cultures requires looking beyond just representation. It means understanding the lived experiences of employees. Culture directly impacts the success of a company and wellbeing of its employees, so it is crucial that organisations tackle both diversity and inclusion.

Tangible metrics and tools are key for helping organisations assess how racially equitable their cultures are and, importantly, what they need to improve on. With the right technology in place, they can track a number of key areas over time, such as behaviours, attitudes, levels of awareness, inclusion barriers, performance, pay and recruitment.

This way, organisations can examine their cultures in a well-rounded way, accounting for the fact that everyone has their own experiences of marginalisation and oppression.

Progress is driven by data

Taking a data-driven approach to measuring and identifying problems is fundamental to other areas of an organisation, so why not DE&I?

If organisations begin thinking about racial equity and culture as a business problem that can be measured and solved accordingly, they will not only be better placed to implement solutions that drive material change, but also tangibly report on progress.

With a refreshed approach, they can both mitigate risk and reap the rewards of having a more diverse and inclusive culture on all levels.

Nii Cleland is CEO & co-founder of Flair Impact