Brace yourself! How higher interest rates bring quantitative tapering nearer

Last week's decision to raise interest rates to 0.75% brings us closer to the point when quantitative easing becomes quantitative tapering. Should investors be concerned?

Last month the BoE raised interest rates to 0.5% and unexpectedly announced it was planning to dispose of its sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bonds - a small part of its overall holdings. The market took fright and sold off sharply.

At the same time the BoE said it would begin to reduce its stock of gilts by allowing them to mature. The first tranche of £27.9bn matures this month, and by the end of 2023 just over £70bn worth of gilts will have been removed from the balance sheet.

Quantitative tapering is on its way, if only slowly, and we have to consider the consequences.

Impact on corporate bonds

As corporate bonds are likely to be the first assets sold, it is important to understand the nature of the BoE's programme of bond acquisition. The Asset Purchase Facility was launched in 2016. It committed to buy the assets of companies "judged to make a material contribution to UK economic activity".

The BoE holds just £20bn worth of corporate bonds - around 4% of the sterling investment-grade universe, which is valued at about £500bn, and around 7% of the non-financial universe, which I estimate at nearer £300bn.

Over the past decade around £35bn worth of sterling investment-grade bonds has matured on average each year. New issuance has averaged around £50bn - roughly split 50/50 across financials and non-financials. So the BoE's £20bn would represent about a year's worth of new non-financial issuance.

The sale of BoE assets will have an impact, but this is countered by the de-risking of pensions. We are seeing companies that want to dispose of their pension liabilities transfer these risks to insurers, which typically sell equities and buy fixed income. This has been a boon to the investment-grade market. Last year alone saw the completion of around £30bn worth of de-risking transactions. It is estimated that there will be £40bn worth of such transactions in 2022.

We can conclude that even if the BoE sold all its holdings at once it would not be a disaster for corporate bond markets. But it is unlikely to. It has said the programme of unwinding will take to the end of 2023 at least.

Fears around Europe

Of greater concern is what will happen in Europe when the European Central Bank begins its disposals. The ECB owns €320bn worth of corporate bonds out of the euro investment-grade corporate bond universe of €2.6trn - around 12% of the universe.

Like the BoE, the ECB does not buy bonds issued from banks. Taking out banks would leave around €1.8trn of the eligible universe. The ECB therefore owns around 18% of the eligible universe of euro-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds.

While it is fair to say the ECB has not yet said anything about unwinding its purchases of corporate bonds, investors concerned about the BoE disposals should be much more perturbed about the impact of such an action by the ECB. As yet, markets appear unmoved.

What happens when gilts are sold?

Back here, investors may be asking whether the BoE is going to start accelerating the unwinding of its much greater gilt position. It owns around £875bn of gilts - out of a total market worth around £2.6trn. In other words, quantitative easing has consumed a third of the gilt market. Excluding inflation-linked bonds, which it does not buy, the BoE owns 51% of outstanding conventional gilts.

The BoE has said it will seek to begin actively selling its gilt holdings once interest rates hit 1%. Today's interest rate rise brings us much closer to that point.

Here again is where investors should be concerned. The BoE has been most active in buying longer-dated gilts, yet long-dated gilts are trading at some of their lowest yields. So the risk of quantitative tapering is least reflected in the part of the market most exposed to the BoE's retreat.

We are underweighting long-dated bonds across the Artemis fixed income franchise because of this. These bonds have long been supported by QE - and that support is being withdrawn. Investors should be ready.

Grace Le is co-manager of the Artemis Corporate Bond Fund