Inflation: Where to next for the UK and US?

While some of these cost pressures are expected to ease in 2022, we do not think investors should be complacent and assume that inflation will automatically fall back to earlier levels.

We believe there are a number of second and third order effects which need to considered, under which high inflation in 2021 could feed into higher inflation in 2022 and beyond.

There are a number of mechanisms by which this could happen.

In the UK, the classic example is through the ‘triple lock' pension, whereby state pensions get uplifted by the higher of 2.5%, average wages or the consumer prices index (CPI).

This means that the high inflation prints we saw in the final quarter of 2021 will get passed through into the state pension uplift for 2022.

There are similar mechanisms in place in areas such as RPI-linked utility bills and various other services, such as rail fares.

This highlights in a very clear way how last year's inflation can feed into inflation the following year.

Supply chain bottlenecks were the main driver of inflation in 2021, with higher raw material and transportation costs leading to rising prices across a range of goods.

The expectation is for these cost pressures to ease over the coming months, so we think the services side of the economy will be the area to watch in 2022.

Wages are a major component of costs in the services sector so this will be a key area of focus.

We will also be keeping a close eye on rents and especially mortgage interest payments - the latter is a component of UK RPI, so recent interest rate hikes could have a meaningful impact.

Turning to the US, we see increasing evidence of a tightening labour market which is likely to put further upward pressure on wages.

The potential for elevated wage increases is probably the main factor that spooked the US Federal Reserve and prompted its hawkish pivot at the end of last year.

It is worth noting that wage cycles tend to last for years rather than months, so we think central banks have every reason to be concerned.

A key metric we are watching in the US is rents, given that this make up around 40% of core CPI in the US.

Rent increases typically lag house prices by a few months and the recent surge in US house prices suggests we could see significant rent increases start to come through later in the year.

Any such moves could have a major implications for US monetary policy.

As a result of these second and third order factors, coupled with rising wage pressures, we think inflation in both the UK and the US is likely to remain elevated for some time, albeit somewhat below the 7% readings we have seen in recent months.

It feels like the days of sub-2% inflation readings could become a distant memory.

Ben Lord is manager of the M&G Corporate Bond fund