World Social Justice Day: Four assets putting the 'S' in ESG

Megan Brennan, portfolio manager of the Sarasin Tomorrow’s World Multi-Asset fund at Sarasin & PartnersSocial impact bonds allow investors to attribute capital to specific projects and initiatives in a direct way. It also helps us to access markets where the issuer doesn’t have publicly listed equity, such as housing associations. One such example is Golden Lane Housing Association, a leading provider of supported housing for people with learning disabilities. The proceeds from their bond issue that we own across our portfolios will be used to purchase additional properties for supported living. From an investment perspective, we like the credit profile of this issuer, as the vast majority of their revenue is government backed.

Thomas Sørensen and Henning Padberg, portfolio managers of Nordea’s Global Climate and Social Impact strategyIn order to achieve an inclusive green economy, the spotlight on the social, or ‘S’, in ESG must intensify. To achieve the 2030 goals outlined by the UN, an estimated $5-7trn of ‘S’ investment is needed per year – but only half of this is currently being spent. This gap presents a huge opportunity for companies able to meet this demand. One such company is Kenya’s largest telecommunications provider Safaricom, one of the most profitable companies in the East and Central Africa regions. Smartphones serve as the basic medium to connect to the internet for Kenyans, as just 12% of people have access to fixed broadband. In addition, less than 40% of the population have a bank account, but Safaricom’s mobile payment platform M-Pesa significantly expands financial inclusion by enabling transactions via this system.

Ken Wotton, head of public equity at Gresham House, manager of Strategic Equity Capital plc (SEC) Medica is the leading provider of teleradiology services in the UK, working primarily with NHS hospital radiology departments. Demand for radiology services in the UK is growing rapidly, driven by the developing sophistication and clinical application of medical imaging, as well as an increasing incidence of chronic conditions and cancer due to the country’s ageing population. The NHS struggles to meet this demand due to a severe – and long term – shortage of qualified radiologists. Medica’s technology platform and roster of more than 500 consultant radiologists therefore plays an essential role in helping to fill this gap both safely and economically, improving patient experiences and outcomes in the process.