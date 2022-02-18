Neurodiversity: Taking control and winning the middle ground

On any measure, John's CV is outstanding: first-class degree in mathematics and French from a top-ranked university; A-star student and prefect at school; and an active participant in social and community clubs. Exactly the kind of young person financial institutions want to recruit. Or so you would think.

Unfortunately, these achievements and qualities counted for nothing when John was going through the interview process for graduate schemes. Put on the spot and asked left-field questions that seemingly had nothing to do with the jobs he was applying for, John struggled to find the answers, or ‘play the part', the interviewers wanted. He ‘failed' at this stage on five occasions, seriously denting his confidence.

One point not referenced on his CV is the fact John is autistic. He had not included it, not because of any fear of what the reaction might be or negative past experiences, but because it simply had not crossed his mind as being relevant.

In many ways, that is the right approach - John's autism should not be viewed as the single and defining trait of him as an individual. Human beings are not one-dimensional, despite attempts to label us as such.

At the same time, by not disclosing, John was not giving himself the opportunity to make interviews more comfortable and on his terms. After all, companies making ‘reasonable allowances' for individuals is not simply the right thing to do, it is also a legal requirement.

John and I exchanged emails about his options. I suggested the next time he was offered an interview; he should ask the HR contact for interview questions in advance or, at the very least, guidance on likely discussion topics.

If they asked him why, he could choose to disclose and explain why this was a ‘reasonable allowance'.

Feeling he had little to lose, John agreed to try this approach in future. Like buses, two interview offers came in at once and both HR contacts were happy to send him questions beforehand, with only one asking why. Better prepared this time, John was able to demonstrate why his skills and experiences made him a strong candidate. He was offered both roles.

This is a good example of someone taking control and influencing what, and more importantly who, they have the power to.

For many neurodivergent individuals and allies, watching other worthy areas of diversity and inclusion (D&I) become more prominent and the focus of government, industry and company campaigns and support, it can be easy to feel demoralised or even more marginalised.

But rather than wait and hope for neuroinclusion to become the next cause du jour, there needs to be more focus on the middle ground and making the system work for neurodivergent individuals.

So, what do we mean by ‘middle ground'? Chief executives tend to grab the headlines with well-meaning soundbites, but arguably have far less influence over people's careers than people in the middle layer of an organisation - HR professionals, line managers or colleagues. And while it is often easy to lay blame at their door for ‘blocking the way' or not making the necessary adjustments to support neurodivergent individuals, are we always giving them the tools or information to do this?

As one D&I campaigner, including on neurodiversity issues, said at a recent roundtable discussion hosted by the Diversity Project's neurodiversity workstream: "Instead of waiting for your line manager or HR department to do something for you, grab that power back and tell them: ‘I need this technology or to work in this way, and these are the reasons why.' That is a lot more powerful because you have given them a solution. And they need to have a damn good reason not to give it to you."

The middle ground can also be applied to how neurodiversity intersects with other areas of diversity.

It is not a peripheral area to be discussed or ‘dealt' with separately - this kind of siloed thinking has held progress back for far too long.

The neurodivergent community and allies should also be proactive in helping shape broader diversity discussions to get the outcomes they want.

After all, some of the simplest measures to improve the working experience of neurodivergent individuals - such as clear communications, expectations, or skills rather than personality-based approach to interviews - would benefit many ‘neurotypical' people, too.

Rather than standing on the outside looking in, we need to follow John's lead, take control and win the middle ground.

Rob Davies is a member of the Diversity Project's neurodiversity workstream