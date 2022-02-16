The tide is high: Music streaming industry continues to offer commercial strength and longevity

Despite the live music and entertainment sectors being among the hardest hit sectors during the pandemic, music streaming services were some of the industry's key beneficiaries.

Recorded music revenues hit an estimated $12bn last year, with streaming accounting for a reported 83%.

After facing an existential crisis and near financial oblivion just a decade ago, streaming has helped the world's three largest recording firms within the music industry recover to reach a combined value of approximately $100bn today.

Platform providers have brought significant benefits to both the music industry and its performers.

The ease-of-use access and value for money streaming brings subscribers has vastly increased the number of people paying for music.

It has also helped to combat music piracy, as many who once pirated music are now able to subscribe to streaming services at a relatively low cost.

Today, people paying for music via streaming platforms represents a significant growth opportunity.

Where consumers once paid £10 to buy a single compact disc (CD), they can now spend a similar amount of money every month to gain access to just about any recorded music in the world.

On this basis, consumers are much less likely to give up their music subscriptions which, in turn, could help provide a more stable revenue flow to key players within the music industry.

Another strength of investment in music/royalties is that the performance of the asset class is relatively uncorrelated with the economic cycle.

In addition, while people will listen to new music, they will always go back and listen to music from their youth.

That is a very powerful ‘hook' as investors in this space are buying into a back catalogue which resonates strongly with listeners and could provide streaming and royalty companies with more certain and stable revenue streams.

Outside of western markets, we also see strong growth prospects in emerging markets, whose rising middle-class populations may well embrace music streaming.

We believe there is significant potential for growth of audiences in countries such as China, India, Africa and South America.

As listeners in emerging markets start to pay for music streaming services, there is an opportunity for the music industry ‘pie' to grow further.

Despite being highly profitable, music streaming has come under attack from a variety of artists concerned by the way it shares its revenues, and how the economic streaming pie is divided and administered.

It became clear during the pandemic that, while streaming was attracting new subscribers, many artists were struggling to make a living under lockdown due to music streaming business models driving most of the revenues to record labels.

According to a UK Intellectual Property Office report, the top 1% of artists account for 80% of all streams, and data suggests some song writers can receive as little as 13% of the income generated by streaming platform providers.

Also, in the past, record labels were responsible for manufacturing costs for the physical CDs and distribution costs and thus were compensated for this with a higher share of revenues, however, they now retain their share of revenues but do not have the manufacturing and distribution costs.

As a result, there is a growing backlash from musicians hard hit by the pandemic and temporary closure of music venues.

According to the trade body UK Music, live music revenues collapsed by about 90% in 2020 and jobs in the British music industry fell by 35% compared to 2019.

Amid the backlash against these business models, Sir Paul McCartney and Kate Bush were among 156 signatories of an open letter of complaint in 2021 calling on the UK government to bring in new legislation to change the economic model of streaming.

Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA also launched a new campaign to make sure musicians do not miss out on millions of pounds worth of royalties through missing and incomplete data identification of artists on streaming platforms.

In addition, Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers has unveiled plans for a songwriters' guild to provide stronger representation of recording artists within the streaming debate.

The move followed the release of a report by a UK Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee enquiry that concluded the music streaming model needed a "complete reset."

While this is a complex area, we remain optimistic that record companies, streaming platforms and recording artists can reach a more equitable agreement over royalties and ownership.

The UK Government also appears to have concluded there should be a fairer split of streaming royalties.

The near-universal appeal of music and its importance throughout our lives provides a commercial strength and real longevity for the music streaming industry which bodes well for attractive future investment returns.

Paul Flood is portfolio manager of the BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Diversified Return and Multi-Asset Income funds