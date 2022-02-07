How a small legislative change can answer the better business rallying cry

This cultural change is noticeable within the technology industry, one of the fastest-growing workforces of the global economy and one where competition for top talent is fierce. Employers can no longer sell themselves to prospective tech talent through empty corporate statements. It is no longer acceptable to develop products or services that are harmful to people and the planet. The most appealing companies are those who are using their influence to make a positive impact on the world. Recent research found that two-thirds (66%) of millennials and Gen Z think it is important for a company to have a clear social purpose beyond making a profit when deciding where to work.

Yet even in the tech sector itself, consumer trust towards tech companies has been declining over the past decade. High trust levels help improve a business' reputation, leading to improved sales, a healthy talent pipeline and more investment. The impact that a lack of trust can have on key business performance metrics is, in turn, a concern for investors.

Businesses can only prove to sceptical onlookers that they care about making a positive difference to the world through their actions.

Ringing the B-corp bell

Kin + Carta became the first London-listed B-corp last month. A B-corp is a company verified by B Lab, a global non-profit, that meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

The process is not as simple as highlighting your company's CSR measures. To certify, we had to prove that our governance was structured so that people and the planet are at the core of every decision and make a legal change to our articles of association to reflect this. Achieving B-corp status was in itself a testament to our people-first culture for our 1,700 employees across the world and our dedication to balancing profitability with the interests of wider society and the environment.

There is a competitive advantage to being run this way. Research by B Lab UK found that B-corps have outperformed their peers on revenue, creating jobs and investing in the future.

Good business performance was core to shareholders backing our goal of becoming a certified B-corp. Equally important was an open and constructive dialogue that helped us alleviate any investor concerns. We proved to our shareholders that becoming a B-corp is good for business by certifying individual divisions, letting the positive outcomes do the talking. Once that was clear, they approved our move to certify the entire organisation with a resounding vote of 99.6%.

With over 600 already certified B-corps in the UK, I expect to see more LSE-listed companies following in our footsteps and starting the B Corp certification process. Making this legal commitment to using business as a force for good, will pay dividends - in every sense of the word - for British business. Securing the support of shareholders and investors will be key for other listed companies coming round to this way of doing business. Sustainable investment is set to double by 2025 (from a 2020 baseline) and it is only a matter of time before investors start to favour those making firm (often legal) commitments to doing business better.

The changes we have made should not be the exception, but the rules for business. A small change to company law will help bring success to British businesses and the UK's economy through improved investment and performance. That is why we back the Better Business Act campaign, which is calling for the default position to be aligning shareholder interests with wider society and the environment.

Better business, better profit

The UK has an opportunity to position itself as the world's leader in sustainable business. If all businesses were to consider environmental and social issues alongside profitability, Britain would set an example of modern capitalism to the rest of the world - just as it has done in the past.

The Better Business Act will make a big difference in the world, providing a clear framework for businesses to pursue profit at the same time as protecting people and the planet.

Enabling better governance will make British businesses more attractive to investors, consumers and talent. In turn, they will become more profitable in the long run while also helping to build a fair and sustainable world where future generations can thrive.

The 'profit vs purpose' debate does not need to be so polarised - the two work in parallel. Ensuring that both are top of the boardroom agenda will help us to build a world that works better for everyone.

J Schwan is the global CEO of Kin + Carta, a global digital transformation consultancy committed to working alongside clients to build a world that works better for everyone.