How to get real estate Paris-proof

The quest to align the economy in all its complexity with a new, carbon-neutral reality is cumbersome and has many obstacles. Investors are at the precipice of a new age, where the goal is no longer merely about short-term financial returns but about using influence as asset allocators to guide society to a more sustainable future.

Real estate is responsible for about 40% of the global power consumption and about 30% of the global carbon emissions, according to theUnited Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEPFI). About 10% of real estate is located a mere few metres over sea level. The examples of natural disasters materially challenging the real estate sector are not new. Hurricane Katrina decimated the New Orleans economy to a point from which it has yet to recover, Hurricane Ida nearly did the same despite enormous investment in flood protection, and Hurricane Maria challenged every single precautionary measure in Miami.

And finding solutions is not cheap; 20-foot dykes cost significantly more than double the price of a ten-foot equivalent. An increasing amount of assets have become virtually uninsurable given the degree of climate risk. These are at risk of becoming stranded, worthless assets.

However, several aspects make climate change specifically tough to fight in this sector.

First is the free-rider dilemma. For companies, it can be tempting to let other parties do the heavy lifting on carbon reduction and simply profit from others putting in the work. It is up to the financial markets, especially investors, to make prudent climate policies economically rewarding and to hold laggards accountable.

Second, there is a tension between long horizons versus short-term incentives. Climate change is not a problem that can be conquered overnight nor in the coming few years. However, most decision-makers, both in the private and the public spheres, are incentivised on much shorter time frames. Election cycles typically are between four and six years, while corporate management is judged on an even shorter basis. Investing in the innovation needed is also way beyond the scope of typical decision-makers.

Third, greenwashing remains a challenge. We have found examples of companies with goals like a 5% reduction in emissions over ten years, companies incorrectly defining carbon intensity as ‘emissions per unit of revenue' to let inflation help lower the intensity, and, most prevalently, companies using base years for their targets often more than a decade ago, just to make the objectives easier to achieve.

So how can investors evaluate a company's climate change preparedness? We look for companies demonstrating a willingness to adjust and improve practices to be prepared for the long run and measure their current emissions. Companies lacking a willingness to change will need to be approached, and for lack of better phrasing, educated on the necessity of urgency.

When investigating the climate preparedness of a company, investors must consider the ability of a company to control the climate preparedness of its assets. Depending on the lease structure, a real estate company will have more or less control over its assets. This could result in companies with little control having relatively low ESG scores.

The commitment of a company does not merely start and end at setting an ambitious target, nor even taking the measures to achieve that target. Given the long-term nature of this crisis, being truly committed also means being accountable along the way. This means disclosure to the markets to allow investors to oversee efforts, but also internal accountability and oversight by ensuring the board and management have 'skin in the game'. We, therefore, seek and encourage management incentives to be linked to the greenhouse gas (GHG) targets set by the various companies.

The quest for high-quality consistent ESG data is, at this point, still ahead of us. Tracking trustworthy, standardised, externally verified data in line with universal standards like the GHG Protocol will form the basis of standardisation but, even so, there are very local aspects to consider like local climate and access to economically feasible renewables. 53% of the companies in our universe have yet to commit to carbon neutrality and 39% of the same companies have no significant GHG targets whatsoever.

Despite the challenges, we see reasons to be optimistic. Companies, technology, and the sciences will become more efficient in preserving our environment, our buildings, and our future. The drive to make our world better will drive economic opportunities, innovation, and, for those who will consider the future, investment returns. The battle for climate neutrality is still in its infancy, but investors can rise to the challenge and aim to deliver strong returns along the way.

Egbert Jan Nijmeijer, co-head of real assets at Kempen Capital Management