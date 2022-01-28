The need to uncover fund manager conflicts has never been greater

Recent fines issued by the FCA to certain asset management groups and portfolio managers over failings in conflict of interest management highlight the perennial problem that exists for investors.

It will come as no surprise to many that despite regulatory fines and ongoing press attention, conflicts of interest are an almost constant feature of markets, and investors need to continually be aware of the risks. Thorough due diligence before an investment is made is - and always will be - an absolute necessity.

But what are the key risks to be aware of? And how can they be avoided?

First and foremost is the risk of inappropriate incentivisation mechanisms. This can occur when incentive structures lead to the prioritisation of asset gathering rather than long-term fund performance. Senior managers of publicly traded asset managers are at particular risk of focusing too heavily on short-term fund inflows and profitability to support the firm's stock price rather than investors' best interests.

A good example is where a funds' maximum capacity is not restricted when alpha opportunities for the portfolio manager are decreasing, which can be to the detriment of existing investors.

How can this be avoided? Asset managers should put in place bonus metrics for portfolio managers which are weighted to long-term performance and make use of deferral mechanisms to encourage alignment with investors' best interests. Asset managers should also soft close funds to new investors when performance shows deterioration due to fund size.

Then there is the risk of the asset manager having a poor risk culture, which can act as an impediment to fund performance. This can occur in various different ways, including if there are insufficient levels of oversight or challenge to star managers; if nepotism creeps into the hiring process; if gifts and entertainment are accepted without restriction and not properly disclosed; and if material non-public information is poorly monitored and restricted.

When considering these risks, we will of course look for adequate training on accepted compliance practices and the law, and for evidence of strong compliance policies, procedures and monitoring being in place. But we also want to see a strong tone set by the top executives at the firm in both investment and non-investment roles. We are seeing more of this in the UK under the Senior Managers and Certification Regime, but this needs to be effective and demonstrated through appropriate corporate governance with independent directors challenging staff throughout the business.

A final area of concern, which can in fact be one of the very hardest to identify for investors, is the risk of inadequate due diligence and outside influences in investment idea generation. In our work we have seen recent examples of hidden influence in investment selection, it could be from a preferred broker encouraging investment in companies with limited track records via SPACs, or investee companies seeking to generate investment in their own company through regular gifts and entertainment to portfolio managers. There can also be cases of a lack of transparency into holdings purchased and their liquidity, which may also be outside the portfolio manager's skill set, or contrary to the fund's objective.

During our manager meetings, we are able to establish how robust the trade rationales are for even the smallest holdings, and expect portfolio managers to be transparent and open to challenge. When meeting investment risk and compliance functions, we would also expect to see experienced individuals with a strong knowledge of the portfolio positions and the fund's objective and restrictions. There should also be strong controls around onboarding and ongoing oversight of third parties such as brokers and research providers, including expert networks.

After many years of impressive market performance, giving rise to a so-called ‘everything rally', perhaps 2022 is the year that conflicted asset managers are uncovered and the failure to conduct adequate due diligence becomes apparent. It is much easier for an asset manager to hide under the veil of rising markets, but with a tougher market environment expected now, we may well see further regulatory fines.

To quote Warren Buffett, ‘it's only when the tide goes out that you learn who has been swimming naked.'

Richard Potter is head of operational due diligence at Quilter Investors