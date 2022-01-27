To create greater equality we need more men holding the babies

The research focused solely on the asset management industry, but the findings were stark - less than 12% of fathers have taken extended paternity leave, beyond the statutory two weeks.

We are therefore calling on the financial services industry to do more to come up with parental leave policies that work for both parents.

That is, not defaulting to shared parental leave where the parents need to decide how much of the year's 52 weeks they each take, but instead to equalise the paternity leave offering to that of maternity.

What are the rules?

Maternity leave is subsidised by the government. Statutory maternity pay (SMP) is paid for up to 39 weeks. Mothers receive 90% of their average weekly earnings (before tax) for the first six weeks. Then £151.97, or 90% of their average weekly earnings (whichever is lower), for the next 33 weeks.

So, there are a lot of incentives for mothers to take extended breaks, but the same cannot be said for fathers.

In the UK, fathers are entitled to just two weeks of statutory paternity leave, and that is just for employees; if fathers are self-employed they may not be eligible for any. The statutory weekly rate of paternity pay is £151.97, or 90% of their average weekly earnings (whichever is lower).

More and more companies are offering enhanced paternity leave to employees, which in financial services is an average of 26 weeks, in line with their enhanced maternity leave offering.

The positive experiences from fathers who did take extended parental leave are clear.

The research revealed the huge positive experiences from working fathers who did take extended paternity leave: 97% said they would recommend taking extended leave to others, while 72% who had already taken extended leave said they would consider doing so again in the future.

Positively, 78% found the internal process to be straightforward, and over half (52%) said there was no difference to their work when they returned - although this shows

there is some work to do on return to the workplace.

Why is enhanced paternity leave important for equality?

There is also evidence to show more men taking enhanced paternity leave can have a positive impact on the gender pay gap, which then impacts the gender pensions gap.

Research by NOW: Pensions and the PPI revealed that if more men were to take enhanced paternity leave this will have huge positive impacts. For example, by reducing the time mothers take out of work it can help reduce the gender pensions gap by up to 60%.

Each year a mother is away from the workforce on maternity leave, their pension wealth decreases by an average of £1,823. If they were to reduce this time away, by sharing parental leave, this reduces the amount that their pension wealth decreases to £755.

What can the industry do to support working families and create equality?

There are lots of ways organisations can support those employees with caring responsibilities; this is not limited to parents with dependent children but should also encompass other types of care - many of us will become carers to elderly parents throughout our working life, so will require a flexible and supportive employer.

Promoting family-friendly policies within an organisation and ensuring employees are supported throughout their life will be key to creating the right culture and retaining talent.

The Diversity Project will be launching a Working Families Best Practice Guide on 31 January to support its member firms in reviewing their family leave policies.

The guide will examine the benefits of supporting working families, and provide best practice guidance on family friendly policies, and the importance of embedding a cultural shift across an organisation.

The Diversity Project will also be tracking progress within the industry annually to ensure the progressive steps are being made to make family leave equal for all employees.

Claire Black and Sascha Calisan are co-heads of the Diversity Project's working families workstream