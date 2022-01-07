No more lip-service on diversity and inclusion

At the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Great Britain won a single gold medal and a meagre 15 medals overall. Fast forward to 2012 and Great Britain, rebranded Team GB, exceeded expectations at the London Olympics, winning 65 medals, including 29 golds.

Team GB's comeback is a useful case study for industries that need root-and-branch reform. Take asset management, and its woeful record on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I).

The industry often pays over the odds for mediocre candidates that fit the traditional profile of a finance professional, while overlooking brilliant people from minority backgrounds. Exclusory practices and insidious biases persist. Fundamental changes in business structure, leadership and culture are required.

This shift needs to be intersectional; ready to address existing imbalances of power. We must be honest, though. Implementing reforms will not be easy or quick. The commercial benefits are not always guaranteed, at least in the short term. Businesses need to remain agile, experimenting with different approaches to discover the best route forward.

Here are three principles for executives who want to make their businesses more hospitable to people from diverse backgrounds.

Review hiring practices to focus on 'add' not 'fit'

Recruiting from a more diverse talent pool is an obvious first step. Businesses need to rethink 'like-for-like' hiring and seek people who add something new. Minorities should not be 'assimilated' but encouraged to contribute on their own terms.

It is important to be specific. Leaders must adopt a data-led approach and obtain granular information on team composition, identifying specific talent and skillsets they lack.

Recognising the overlapping nature of many diversity characteristics, one potential way of reaching such candidates could be to focus on socioeconomic diversity.

When it comes to interviews, panels should be as diverse as possible and focus on skills and strengths rather than experience in a similar role.

Retain diverse talent

Hiring a more diverse range of people will not be much use if they feel unwelcome once they walk through the door. Commitments to improving representation of marginalised groups send a positive message, but executives must go further to retain talent.

i) Acknowledge your unconscious bias

Leaders must adopt a new style of management to get the best out of diverse teams. The old-fashioned image of a successful leader as ruthless and single-minded, as opposed to consultative and empathetic, remains stubbornly persistent. Instead, leaders must listen to others, question their own convictions and take criticism.

ii) Support line managers

Front-line managers wield an outsized influence over the lives of employees. It is critically important to ensure this cohort takes diversity initiatives seriously. One way to do this is to build DE&I metrics into performance and remuneration criteria.

Greater diversity of thought will lead to differences of opinion and conflict. Leaders need training to facilitate difficult conversations and ensure conflict is productive. The objective is for teams to embrace diversity of thought so that it leads to openness and curiosity, rather than insular, defensive cliques.

iii) Ensure career progression opportunities are open to everyone

A more empathetic management style can make all the difference to employees with intersectional characteristics. They benefit from a personalised approach: in performance reviews, managers should provide honest, constructive feedback and tailor their approach to individual needs, identifying the support they need to thrive.

Mentoring can be helpful but doesn't go far enough. Sponsorship is more powerful. Sponsors can help minority employees gain the soft skills they need to progress and navigate organisational hierarchies. Good sponsors will be allies, advocating for minorities even when they are not present in the room.

If we can support and encourage their progression, intersectional employees who succeed can act as role models. There will be other benefits: opening a path for internal talent helps with succession planning, facilitating a smoother transition than might be the case with external hires.

Changing mindsets

Taken together, these steps should help change the culture, making it more welcoming and inclusive. But more can be done.

One way to change mindsets is to empower staff to express themselves. No-one fits neatly into one category and marginalised characteristics can have a compounding effect. We need to ensure people feel psychologically safe enough to talk about specific, overlapping challenges they face, as well as their talents and motivations.

Storytelling initiatives can provide a platform for this: The Diversity Project's #FishOutofWater campaign is a good example. If people understand each other, they will communicate more effectively and work more harmoniously. Managers who know team members as individuals can help them fulfil their potential and provide support when they are at risk of becoming isolated.

Changing mindsets will not happen overnight, and we will make mistakes along the way. But by rethinking the old rules and listening to those who have traditionally been excluded, we can make a difference and remake our industry to be more tolerant, welcoming, and kinder.

Apiramy Jeyarajah is head of UK wholesale at Aviva Investors and Mitesh Sheth, outgoing CEO of Redington