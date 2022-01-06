Beyond 2022: The three long-term consequences of China's 'shared prosperity' push

Throughout 2021, China initiated the rollout of a broad wave of new regulations, motivated by the objective of working towards ‘shared prosperity' and ensuring that China's ‘fruits are shared by the people'.

The Chinese authorities tried to achieve this in two ways.

First, by tightening financial conditions, including by limiting the borrowing available to property developers.

Second, by imposing new regulations on certain activities such as online tuition, which has been forced into non-profit status.

There are clear risks for investors from the new approach.

In the immediate term, it has wiped out shares in some tuition companies, which now trade around liquidation values.

Furthermore, the Chinese high-yield bond market, which is dominated by property developers, has largely frozen, denying firms access to the life-giving capital they need unless it is at untenable yields.

The most high-profile victim of the squeeze has been the property giant Evergrande, which recently went into default, missing payments on outstanding bonds.

But there are also a few key long-term consequences of ‘shared prosperity' for the Chinese and global economy in the years ahead.

Weaker global growth

China is, and has been for many years, the engine room of global growth.

However, it is all too likely that the shift in emphasis towards ‘shared prosperity' will result in a sacrificing of some of China's rate of economic growth, and therefore global growth.

This is particularly apparent in China's energy market, where President Xi Jinping has proselytised on the need for ‘quality of growth' rather than ‘quantity of growth', which has resulted in a reduction in the use of coal-fired power stations to improve air quality.

Providers have been forced to shut down power stations rather than operate at a loss given a price cap on electricity.

When combined with the slow implosion of the real-estate sector, there is the potential for widespread repercussions for global growth.

Goodbye Paris, hello Beijing

A large part of China's new strategy is around re-organising consumption patterns among the Chinese populations such that they are steered towards ‘buying Chinese'.

This could well upset the apple cart for Europe's biggest exporters, particularly in the luxury goods space, who have been riding the wave of the growth of the middle-class in China for many years.

However, while ‘buying Chinese' is going to shift demand from European export goods to domestic products, the European companies do have one thing in their favour and that is brand value. That is going to be hard to replicate.

Shifting the dial on inflation

The drive for ‘shared prosperity' will have consequences for Chinese wages, and therefore for global inflation.

Over the past 20 years or more, high productivity of Chinese workers combined with low wages have allowed western companies to move production offshore, driving down costs and keeping a lid on global prices.

Hence, the well-used adage that China was ‘exporting deflation'.

If the cost of producing in China rises materially as a result of ‘shared prosperity', and we see significant wage growth, we could find ourselves in a world where China is actually ‘exporting inflation'.

If this happens, the outlook for inflation in developed economies may shift further from ‘transitory' to ‘persistent'.

Is there cause to be optimistic?

Despite the current storm clouds, there are numerous reasons to be optimistic over the longer-term outlook for China.

‘Shared prosperity' will engorge the world's largest middle class, who will have new money to spend, aided and abetted by a government bent on increased consumption.

Companies that have already established premium brands in China, with the government's blessing, will consequently have a larger target market and less overseas competition.

The key will be understanding how much profit the government judges acceptable and how the authorities interpret whether common prosperity is being advanced.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government bond market is gradually opening up to international investors and becoming a viable alternative to western markets.

This offers real diversification potential as Chinese monetary policy and interest rates pay little heed to the Federal Reserve or the Bank of England.

It also adds volatility in Chinese equity markets, which is an ideal environment for active managers.

The key to success will be understanding the environment and partnering with those managers who have local expertise to take advantage of the undoubted opportunities that lie ahead.

Ian Jensen-Humphreys is a portfolio manager at Quilter Investors