'Tis the season (to look after mental health)

Whether it is the financial strain that accompanies gift buying, the cold and dark winter nights, or the reality of spending Christmas alone, there can be a number of triggers for mental health problems. Thankfully, there are some things we can do to manage Christmas stress and the many mental health pressures that accompany it.

It's time we started talking.

A lot of us suffer in silence, with men often the most tight-lipped. Under great pressure to seem strong, they want to appear able to cope. In the UK, suicide is the single biggest killer of men under 45 and, although men account for three-quarters of all UK suicides, they make up just 36% of referrals to NHS talking therapies.

Often society's expectations and traditional gender roles play a part in why men are less likely to discuss or seek help for their problems. This needs to change, and that is why I feel it is important to talk about my own experiences with mental health to encourage others to do the same.

I speak openly about a loved one's struggle with bipolar disorder and their mental health continues to be central to our life as a family. Bipolar disorder remains a little-understood condition in society, with a lot of misconceptions attached. My family member has experienced mental health problems for most of their life and spent too much time in hospital - often against their will. It is through having a strong support network and speaking openly about it that has got us through the tough times.

There are many triggers to mental health illness. For instance, the link between mental health and financial difficulty is well documented. One study found that individuals with depression and anxiety were three times more likely to be in debt. Other studies have found a link between debt and suicide.

And, of course, Covid's toll on our wellbeing has been catastrophic; whether we are grief-stricken, isolated, or without work, for many, the worry and uncertainty of the pandemic has caused a secondary crisis in mental health.

For men, the statistics are especially desperate. The Mental Health Foundation estimates that one in eight men in England currently has a mental health problem such as depression, anxiety or obsessive-compulsive disorder. Women's mental health charities have also reported a surge in cases since the pandemic began.

If you know someone struggling with their mental health, there are things you can do to help. The small things we say or do can make a big difference. Consider giving the gift of listening this Christmas by offering yourself as a listening ear to friends and family who may be going through a difficult time. Listening and talking are a powerful combination and just may make things easier to bear.

How to reach out to a friend

Ask if they're ok. Of course, ask once and they'll be fine; we're all "fine". But ask again and make it specific: "You don't seem yourself;" "I couldn't help notice you've been a bit withdrawn lately." Listen. And do so without judgment. Resist the temptation to resolve their problems; just being there is enough. Encourage action. Tell them to get enough sleep, to eat well and to drink alcohol in moderation. And encourage them to remember to do more of the things they love. Check in. Remember to follow up. Helping someone with poor mental health needs more than passive goodwill. If their problems persist, encourage them to speak to a doctor or counsellor.

Robin Eggar is head of UKIM at Brooks Macdonald