Investment trust managers give their outlooks for 2022 and beyond

IT manager outlooks for 2022 and beyond
Gervais Williams, co-manager of The Diverse Income Trust, said: “In 2022, we believe the current slowdown in the Chinese economy will prove to be structural in nature. Just as happened in Japan in 1989, China’s giant debt burden, combined with its aging demographics, will lead to an abrupt cessation of its growth trajectory, in our opinion. Alongside, long-dated bond yields – which are now close to zero – may start to reverse the favourable valuation trend of recent decades.
“Companies with negative cashflow that are reliant on the stockmarket for funding, or those that are over-levered, could be particularly vulnerable. Meanwhile, companies that generate cash surpluses each year could acquire over-levered, but otherwise viable, businesses from the receiver. So, even if things get worse, sometimes their ability to generate plentiful cash might actually improve.”
Andrew Bell, manager of Witan Investment Trust, said: “Assuming that (despite the new Omicron variant) the world is close to being able to live with Covid, 2022 should see a sustained period of reopening, economic recovery and gradual resolution of the supply chain frictions caused by politics and the pandemic. Equities where earnings exceed expectations should have a good year.
“For contrarians, the UK and emerging markets appear widely disliked and lowly valued. For the longer term, I would bet on the US growing faster than other developed economies, but its stockmarket reflects more good news than others and could be a wallflower in 2022. I expect commodities, renewable energy and healthcare to do well.”
William Meadon, manager of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust, said: “For 2022, one of the risks we are monitoring closely is the path of inflation. Against this backdrop, income investors should look at companies with strong pricing power to protect their portfolio from inflation risks.
"It is unclear whether the market overall will show dividend growth in 2022. In this environment, the advantage of investing in investment trusts which can draw on reserves to maintain dividend payments, is clear.”
Alex Wright, portfolio manager of Fidelity Special Values, said: “UK equities remain significantly undervalued compared to global markets and reasonably valued in absolute terms. This has been reflected in a meaningful uptick in M&A activity, which has been a key contributor to performance for our funds. We are likely to see more bids if valuation discounts compared to overseas companies do not close.
“While the UK market has looked cheap over the past five years, the key differentiator compared to prior years has been that fundamentals on the ground have been strong. The removal of the Brexit uncertainty and the country’s swift vaccination rollout have contributed to the improved outlook.”
Nitin Bajaj, portfolio manager of Fidelity Asian Values, said: “Over the plast few years, the valuation differential between large growth stocks and small value stocks had reached an extreme last seen in tech bubble of 1999/2000. Hence, there was an expectation that investors would rotate out of growth stocks and into value names in the hope that value would benefit from an economic recovery.
“This has played out in the Asian large-cap space so far in 2021, but not to the extent we expected in the Asian small-cap segment. Valuations remain very bifurcated and many small-cap value stocks continue to trade at significant discounts relative to large and small growth companies. Our sense is that we may have quite a way to go on this journey as historically small-cap value stocks, in aggregate, have had a good track record of growing earnings faster than small-cap growth stocks.”
Stephen Inglis, manager of Regional REIT, said: “Real estate can often be seen as an early indicator of direction, confidence and growth, and the market continues to see IT firms snapping up office space, with Apple being the latest. Having initially let two office floors in the City, it is now expanding to five office floors. Historically, as the investment volumes have increased in central London, the regions have followed. This is no longer the case. For September, Savills reported yield compression in the regional office market with no change in offices within M25.
“The shadow of inflation continues to tip cash currently sitting on the side-lines to seek shelter. regional offices will thrive.”
Nick Price, portfolio manager of Fidelity Emerging Markets, said: “2022 could prove to be a challenging year as property and construction-related activities slow. However, sentiment has been very weak with a lot of bad news already reflected in prices. China’s economy appears robust – exports have benefitted as consumers spend on goods, not experiences and travel, and there are some encouraging early signs that China may be bottoming out. “More broadly, we see potential for negative surprises emerging from a less certain political backdrop. In Brazil, for example, a convoluted political scenario adds to the uncertainty around the economic recovery – a risk we are unlikely to embrace.”
As we approach the start of a new year, a poll by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) of investment managers, backed the renewable energy infrastructure sector.
Managers from across investment trust sectors have also provided their predictions for the year.