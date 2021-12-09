Investment trust managers give their outlooks for 2022 and beyond

Gervais Williams, co-manager of The Diverse Income Trust, said: “In 2022, we believe the current slowdown in the Chinese economy will prove to be structural in nature. Just as happened in Japan in 1989, China’s giant debt burden, combined with its aging demographics, will lead to an abrupt cessation of its growth trajectory, in our opinion. Alongside, long-dated bond yields – which are now close to zero – may start to reverse the favourable valuation trend of recent decades.





