Four Yorkshiremen offer four social mobility lessons

Four Yorkshiremen, a sketch depicting four middle-aged men recounting the hardships of their youths in an ever disintegrating and absurd manner, is no different. One-upmanship and chest-beating exaggeration abound as each try to out-do their peers, regaling their working-class hardships like badges of honour.

On watching it back recently, we were struck how many lessons resonate in the social mobility debate happening today.

First, they were simply talking about it. Although doing so in a deliberately un-politically correct way - and not one we would recommend - the fact the four of them were discussing their socioeconomic backgrounds speaks volumes.

How often does this happen in the workplace? How often do we make assumptions about where our colleagues are from based on what they sound and look like, without bothering to ask?

Diversity of thought is predicated on different neural and lived experience pathways.

If we do not talk to each other and dig into the details of our tastes, preferences and backgrounds then we cannot truly understand where each other are coming from (no pun intended) and the different perspectives we all bring.

The second lesson pertains to measurement and data collection. Quite simply, never rely on self-identification as the sole means of data collection. People are generally terrible judges of their own social class, with over 60% of the UK population believing they are working class, when only 25% work in routine and manual occupations.

Instead, as the Social Mobility Commission advises, you should ask four questions of employees and potential candidates to get a more rounded picture of your workforce and hiring practices. The questions are: main household earner's occupation when you were 14; type of school attended between age 11-16; whether or not you were eligible for free school meals; and level of parental education.

Third is a lack of working-class role models - particularly for women.

All the characters in the sketch are male and, though socioeconomic discrimination is still an issue for men, they do have several role models in society to look up to.

Sociological evidence suggests men often even wear their low-status backgrounds as a badge of honour; leaning into it and making it part of their differentiated workplace persona.

In an interview with the Diversity Project Professor Sam Friedman said, "Almost universally women from working-class backgrounds actively conceal their backgrounds at work and a key part of why they do this is because there is more stigma attached. For example, there is no female equivalent of the plucky ‘working class boy done good' story."

Last, but by no means least, is regional bias. The asset management industry is heavily skewed to a few key parts of the UK - notably London and Edinburgh. This proximity bias results in missed talent opportunities and, worse still, when regional talent is given a chance it is often subject to accent bias.

Beyond its entertainment value, Monty Python's famous Four Yorkshiremen sketch leaves us with some critical social mobility lessons. It would be wise to heed them.

James Whiteman and David Aujla are co-leads of the Diversity Project social mobility workstream