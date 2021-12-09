Why Apple and Amazon are the new Coca-Cola

No doubt that is good advice, but investors who cannot benefit from time travel question whether they have missed the opportunity to profit from appreciation of the world's biggest technology stocks.

The FAANGs have made their early investors very rich, but present-day investors question whether they can deploy capital with confidence that today's technology companies will still be industry leaders in 10 to 20 years' time. Current investors question whether price performance over the next decade be as smooth as the last. Both groups wonder whether these company's best days are behind them.

While not privy to a time machine for deployment of capital, we can still transport ourselves to a different era where we encounter an analogy useful for thinking about today's technology companies: the technology sector today is much like the consumer staples sector some 20 years ago. Technology companies are becoming the twenty-first century versions of stalwarts like Coca-Cola.

At first glance, comparing defensive low-beta consumer staples companies like Coca-Cola to fast-growing high-beta stocks like Apple sounds strange, but they are more similar than a superficial analysis would suggest.

First, technology companies have gradually evolved their business models from lumpy sales driven by periodic upgrades to ongoing subscriptions, which are now more common. This evolution reduces cyclicality. As a result, volatility in software spending has fallen and now varies less across the economic cycle (in the US) than non-durable consumer spending. Increased revenue visibility and stability means that companies like Microsoft have become more like Coca-Cola.

Second, like consumer staples companies, big technology companies have resilient business models. Recessions do not stop Coca-Cola purchases nor do they prevent Coca-Cola from meeting demand. The company controls its own supply chain and distribution network, which permits product quality, brand consistency, and local cost control. Technology companies share this strength. Over the past few years, technology companies have proven to be robust in the face of challenges first triggered by trade and tariff negotiations and later by COVID-19. Despite these challenges, consumers at work and at home received continued access to all the digital products they needed. Software and services revenue are now far less cyclical than the market and share the defensive traits which have made the consumer staples companies so dear to investors.

A third point of comparison is that growth for both consumer staples companies and technology companies is underpinned by powerful secular trends. Rising global standards of living for billions of new consumers over the past decade have driven sustainable growth in demand. In the same way, the consumer digital divide has narrowed over the past few years. Today, an estimated 4 billion people on Earth now have a smartphone. Beyond geographic expansion, technology companies are reaching younger customers and building life-long relationships thereby ensuring demand across generations for decades.

Scale is a fourth characteristics shared with staples companies. Technology companies are now powerful well-resourced brands capable of studying their customer base, rolling out extension products, and tailoring their products to meet niche demand. What Diet Coke is to Coca-Cola the i-line extensions are to Apple; product extensions that grow revenue through new upgrades and facilities. These extensions enable sustainable growth for big tech.

Simple, clean accounting and low capital requirements make consumer staples companies the archetypal quality stock. Tech companies also have low capital intensity because the real value of the company is found in intangibles (e.g., brand, software, users, and network). Low capital intensity coupled with strong revenue growth equates to strong and sustained free cash-flow growth.

Hyper growth for larger companies like Apple or Facebook will slow, given they have arguably fully penetrated their potential customer base. Like Coca-Cola, they should still enjoy strong, defensive growth for decades. This steady growth compounds over the long run at a superior rate. A decade ago, analysis of consumer staples companies would have shown that annualised earnings growth compounded at a 9% rate for the 1998-2008 period while the S&P 500 compounded earnings at a 4% annual rate. Today's technology companies are growing faster and more dynamically.

In short, leading technology companies might have transitioned out of hyper growth but now offer other attractive characteristics for investors who are looking for a combination of stability and growth. Investors do not need a time machine to capture the returns from the technology sector. These companies have a future as resilient, lower-risk, steady-growth compounders, like Coca-Cola.

By Alan Christensen, portfolio manager of Sarofim's Global Equity Fund