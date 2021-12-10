If businesses want to maximise their potential, they need to be intersectional

Harry Gordon Selfridge was not afraid of being different. Selfridge summed up his guiding idea in a single phrase: 'Everyone is welcome'. This mantra applied to customers, who were treated with courtesy and respect as they browsed the store, but also to the company's staff. Over the decades, Selfridges has continued to build a diverse and inclusive culture in which people are encouraged to "bring their whole selves to work".

Selfridges' long-running project to foster a sense of belonging among its employees is all too rare. Despite the lip-service paid to diversity initiatives, many people are still forced to hide their true identities in order to fit into hostile working environments. To do better, companies need to take an intersectional approach.

Intersectionality is the idea that aspects of a person's background and identity can combine to leave them ever more marginalised. The term was coined in 1989 by legal scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw to describe the case of Emma DeGraffenreid, an African American woman who sued the auto giant General Motors after being turned down for a job.

DeGraffenreid had noticed the company segregated its staff, hiring black men to work on the factory floor and white women to work as secretaries, while black women did not seem to be considered at all. The court threw out her discrimination claim because she could not prove she was treated differently on the basis of her race (the company employed black men), or her gender (the company employed white women).

It is really about fairness: a person who is both black and female, or trans and working class, will run up against more hurdles than members of more privileged groups.

An equal emphasis on diversity and inclusion

We need only look to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to see how different forms of discrimination can add up to damaging effect.

The crisis only worsened existing disadvantages that tend to persist and accumulate throughout people's lives and careers. In their recent book The Class Ceiling, the sociologists Sam Friedman and Daniel Laurison report shocking findings on the double or even triple layers of discrimination faced by people seeking to progress in 'elite' occupations in the UK, including finance, the media, medicine and law. They found the average annual earnings of black British working-class women in senior roles are £20,000 less per year than white men from wealthy backgrounds.

The point here is not to pit different identities off against each other. Intersectionality is about giving us a better, more rounded sense of the challenges experienced by everyone, so that we can ensure they are given equal opportunities to succeed.

For too long, companies have sought to hire people with the characteristics in the middle, or forced others to fit into a culture that reflects and serves those people. Instead, leaders should be looking to add the perspectives they are missing, to improve representation and diversity of thought.

Boosting diversity in a full and holistic manner is not simply a moral imperative; it is a commercial one. Institutional investors and consultants are looking for asset managers who consistently provide alpha generation and manage risk - with diversity of thought and idea generation among the criteria they consider. Investment organisations should follow their own principles and build diversity into their organisations, as well as their portfolios.

The second key advantage of an intersectional approach is that it opens the way toward a more inclusive culture. The experience of exclusion, that need to 'fit in', will be recognised by people in a range of different professions, even if they do not always face overt hostility or discrimination.

Trying to fit into a narrow sense of acceptable workplace identity can take its toll on people's mental health. It is also damaging from a business point of view: it prevents companies from attracting or retaining the best people.

A sense of belonging

So how can companies do better?

First, we need data. Collecting information on employees' gender alone will not allow us to measure the broader set of characteristics captured by intersectionality. On race, we need to go beyond broad categories such as Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) or 'South Asian'. We also need information on socioeconomic background, sexual identity, abilities and disabilities.

This data can inform fairer and more inclusive approaches to staff recruitment. By ending the practice of 'like-for-like' hires, we can search out specific groups of people who can add valuable perspectives to our teams. People at the intersections can help us challenge groupthink and help provide a better service to clients.

Once they have joined the business, we need to make sure we retain their talent through nurturing, empathetic leadership, and a welcoming organisational culture.

Inclusion and productivity go hand-in-hand: by creating a culture of belonging, we can ensure people feel safe enough to be different, express themselves creatively, and therefore contribute more fully to the work of their teams. In this sense, a successful business is like one of Selfridges' famous window displays, where flowers of all kinds are allowed to bloom.

Apiramy Jeyarajah is co-lead of the Intersectionality Workstream at The Diversity Project and head of UK wholesale at Aviva Investors