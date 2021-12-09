Senior leaders must be held accountable to accelerate DEI progress

This is not to belittle the change there has been in the last five years, not least the increased focus and many great conversations around it; however, without concerted, structured actions, words can sound hollow.

Given the financial sector's importance to the economy and society, our role in influencing and impacting other sectors cannot be underestimated. Bolder steps are needed, and firms must step up their prioritisation of DEI, committing to a faster pace of change and to better reporting on progress.

First, due to the scale and speed at which change must be adopted, the responsibility for prioritising DEI must shift away from where it sits in most organisations, in human resources teams, to those in senior leadership, advised by well resourced, internal DEI experts.

Placing responsibility on individual senior leaders means DEI priorities are less likely to become lost within enterprise-wide objectives. These leaders are in a better position to make meaningful change faster and more effectively, from implementing the necessary policies to holding the organisation accountable at all levels. With genuine support from leadership, new DEI programmes within firms are also more likely to be more visible and successful.

Management teams can lead the conversation around DEI by communicating clearly about the purpose of the changes they propose and how they will be actioned. Our recent report on accelerating change recommends developing a DEI plan that is embedded in the overall business strategy, as well as frequent, informative communication with employees to ensure the whole business is aligned. Another key component is effective governance through supported DEI councils and employee resource groups.

Holding leaders accountable by tying DEI progress to pay

With ownership comes accountability, and this was partially the subject of a recent discussion paper issued by the Bank of England, PRA and FCA, which recommended tying DEI progress to executive remuneration. This method has already proven effective in driving results in other industries and could certainly be a promising route to progress in the financial sector, as long as metrics are carefully constructed. The details matter - this is not just a numerical exercise but a critical part of the cultural shift.

Progress on DEI should be considered in the same way as other aspects of non-financial performance in order to incentivise change and increase leaders' personal accountability. DEI goals should further be embedded in objective setting as part of existing performance appraisal systems to normalise this behaviour.

An important caveat here is that DEI metrics, if not carefully defined, run the risk of giving rise to unintended consequences when definitions are too narrow: intersectionality matters. Employees need to trust that their personal details will be used to understand them better and to serve the whole organization. Additionally, while standardisation of reporting may present challenges for international firms due to discrepancies in localised definitions - for example, ethnic diversity may differ by country or region - this should be taken into account so that it doesn't act as a barrier to firms, particularly smaller ones.

Better standardised reporting, achieved through regular data disclosures and a greater focus on DEI metrics, will go a long way in helping firms prioritise diversity on a larger scale. We find that the process of data gathering has a value in itself in starting the culture shift, as team leaders develop a more holistic understanding of their colleagues.

Driving success through disclosures and reporting

Data and disclosures were very much the theme at COP26, where the UK government set a goal as part of its private finance strategy to implement a common framework built on Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, for financial providers globally to improve the quantity, quality and comparability of climate-related disclosures.

It is very encouraging to see steps being taken to increase accountability around climate, but this same focus needs to be extended to DEI disclosures, especially in financial services firms. We also need to ensure that a truly diverse range of experts are involved in deciding what is relevant to human capital management criteria.

Regulatory pressure will result in better reporting on DEI, making it easier to standardise metrics and measure a firm's progress against others. On an individual level, certain companies are making great leaps through actions such as creating diversity databases and participating in DEI Pledges such as the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, which now has 2,000 signatories across multiple industries. While these efforts are laudable, much needs to be done to standardise these efforts across the investment sector.

To help this aim, we recently announced the creation of a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Code - formulated by investment leaders and advised by DEI experts - which outlines actionable ways for investment organisations to improve their DEI credentials. Initially targeted towards firms in the US and Canada, the code aims to encourage firms to collaborate on informational materials, share tried and tested DEI practices, and work together to develop new, aspirational strategies to drive progress. Over the next few years, we will roll out regional adaptations to build into a global code for all sub-sectors of the investment industry.

Given an increasingly diverse population, those organisations that are still not creating inclusive cultures will rapidly find themselves at a disadvantage—not only in hiring talent but also in understanding and serving customers and in delivering performance. The financial services industry must act now to develop a diverse set of perspectives, which will lead to better business outcomes and workplaces, and ultimately better serve our diverse society. The time to act is now.

Sarah Maynard is global head external diversity, equity and inclusion, at CFA Institute