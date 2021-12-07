How investors can mitigate the impact of insolvencies during the 'winter of discontent'

First, we may see regulatory action leading to the closing down of financial services providers.

We saw this in July when Dolfin, an FCA-regulated wealth management firm, entered into special administration several months after the FCA imposed restrictions on the company, preventing it from carrying on its usual course of business. This resulted in Dolfin being put into an insolvency process whereby £100s of millions of third-party investment assets have been effectively trapped and will need to be dealt with by the administrators.

We have also seen an increase in payment service providers being wound up, either voluntarily or following action from the regulators where concerns over the safeguarding of client monies are an issue.

Typically, many large-scale investment fraud schemes, which often lay undiscovered for some time, also emerge in wake of an economic crisis. Two famous examples of this include Allen Stanford's banking operation based out of Antigua, which led to $7bn in investor losses and Bernard Madoff's US investment scheme involving around $17bn in losses. Both of these were exposed following the 2008 financial crash.

Finally, we may see completely unforeseeable events leading to the collapse of financial institutions. Nobody could have predicted the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008. Equally, nobody expected the vast swathes of energy companies that have failed recently due to the energy price crisis, with Bulb being the latest supplier to enter into administration.

With all of these incidents likely to continue in the post-pandemic landscape, investors are exposed to potentially huge losses, which is particularly concerning when interest rates are held at record lows and many still rely heavily on income from their stock portfolios.

Mitigating these risks will also be difficult due to the fact that these kinds of situations - large-scale fraud schemes or regulatory intervention into and the collapse of financial institutions - are very hard to predict.

With this in mind, investors should adopt even more robust scrutiny of organisations holding their funds or assets, keeping an eye out for key red flags including:

Changes in management

Regular changes in personnel dealing with your account

Changes in business premises

Late filing of accounts at Companies House

Negative media reports

If an issue does arise and an insolvency process commences, investors should act quickly to understand their rights. Engagement with the process is likely to result in a better outcome for individuals.

There may be legal options available to investors to recover their assets or claim damages through other parties but these will need to be looked at very quickly as any delays in taking action could impinge on their rights. For example, limitation dates may expire, or other creditors could take custody of assets before they can do so.

So, while it remains unclear what further or new crises will emerge over the next few months, it is nearly certain that there will be more business failures, which many in the investment sector will have to contend with. Investors will need to keep a watchful eye on the organisations they are investing or holding assets in and act fast if they see any signs of trouble.

Alex Jay is head of insolvency and asset recovery at Stewarts