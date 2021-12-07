The 90% journey: Encouraging firms to share their information

Sachin Bhatia (right) is co-chair of the Ethnicity Workstream (head of UK core institutional and consultants at Invesco) and Dimple Mistry is co-chair of the Ethnicity Workstream

Renewed focus on ethnicity

This year the Diversity Project celebrated its five-year anniversary and identified ethnicity as a key area of focus going forward.

Consequently, the Race and Ethnicity and #TalkAboutBlack workstreams of the Diversity Project have set an ambitious and challenging target; for the industry and member firms to achieve a 90% ethnicity data disclosure rate within two years.

Reaching this target will provide a strong basis to identify gaps, stumbling blocks and establish additional actions and targets to accelerate representation and better reflect society across the investment industry.

Breaking down and understanding the complexities behind the 'A' in BAME

DEI - business imperative

The industry as a whole and companies alike should emphasise to their workforce that diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives are not a zero-sum game.

Having a diverse workforce that is also inclusive is not an attempt to ‘take from others' - far from it, it is about making room for everyone and levelling the playing field.

While the 90% target is currently a suggested two-year aspiration it is evident investors are becoming more informed and passionate about diversity equality and inclusion (evident with initiatives such as the Asset Owners Diversity Charter, Race at Work Charter), and given this direction of travel it will not be long before firms are being measured against their peers in terms of data disclosure and remedial actions being taken.

Overcoming barriers

It is no secret that in general as an industry we are some way from this target, and there sometimes appear to be barriers, and in some cases reservations to achieving this goal.

Some organisations are planning positive action and making bold statements around diversity and inclusion without data to set the benchmark or understand the real scale of the issues.

This is a lost opportunity for their efforts to be relevant, focused and impactful in terms of improving corporate culture. It is important to improve the data collection levels and it is equally imperative that we focus on the perceived barriers and seek to find ways of removing or minimising those if we want to be successful.

We want companies to commit to capturing the data and to work with employees to encourage them to share their information to reach the 90% target of data disclosure.

Legal, cultural and societal norms need to be considered when embarking on the data journey.

Organisations should consult with internal or external legal advisors and ensure that they are compliant with GDPR and employment legislation.

Collection, categorisation, reporting and communication are important steps to think about.

Organisations should decide what they want to know and plan how best to collect this data.

There will be an initial one-off exercise as well as on-going collection, generally as part of the recruitment process.

Careful consideration needs to be given to the categories of data, organisations should only collect the information they need and this should be linked to their DE&I strategy.

With mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting (EPG) being very likely, research has identified that 83% of organisations are not confident or are unsure if the data they collect would fulfil the EPG requirements if introduced.

Reporting on data needs to be done with sensitivity, it is worth considering regular reports or a diversity dashboard - the biggest contributor to increased collection and disclosure rates is communication.

It is important to ensure that DE&I is driven by or in partnership with the senior leadership and senior stakeholders and does not just sit within HR.

Involve engagement and communication teams and draft a considered and well-thought out engagement and communications plan, that is honest, transparent, inclusive and outcome focused.

Finally, and we do not do this enough, speak to others in the industry, share knowledge and experiences on approaches that have gone well and not so well.

The process of collecting data is just one piece of the DE&I jigsaw, however, if this piece is missing, we will be limiting the potential for positive outcomes.

The Race and Ethnicity workstream was set up in January 2021, with a committed group of professionals.

The workstream works closely with #TalkAboutBlack and reboot. and it aims to raise awareness and explore the impact of ethnicity, religion, and culture at work as well as look deeply at the additional barriers faced by those who might fall into several of these sub-groups.

