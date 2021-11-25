Thanksgiving: Time to dig in or duck out of the US?

Persistent inflation to power value revival

Joe Amato, chief investment officer of equities at Neuberger Berman

The 10-year US treasury yield sits below 1.6%, even with inflation running at 6.2%.The CEO of a trillion-dollar S&P 500 company just erased a fifth of its value by asking the ‘Twittersphere’ if he should sell a chunk of his stake.

We have short-lived manias driving bubble-like valuations. We have white-hot economic data rubbing up against loose monetary and fiscal policies. We have dysfunctional supply chains and renewed Cold War like geopolitics.

One of our key macro themes for next year is that inflation, while easing from its current rate, is likely to persist at higher levels than we have become used to. That means we anticipate rising bond yields, which, all other things being equal, would put pressure on equity valuation multiples. And that is an important reason why we think value equities can continue the comeback they started this year.