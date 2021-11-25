Thanksgiving: Time to dig in or duck out of the US?

Persistent inflation to power value revival Joe Amato, chief investment officer of equities at Neuberger BermanThe 10-year US treasury yield sits below 1.6%, even with inflation running at 6.2%.The CEO of a trillion-dollar S&P 500 company just erased a fifth of its value by asking the ‘Twittersphere’ if he should sell a chunk of his stake. We have short-lived manias driving bubble-like valuations. We have white-hot economic data rubbing up against loose monetary and fiscal policies. We have dysfunctional supply chains and renewed Cold War like geopolitics.One of our key macro themes for next year is that inflation, while easing from its current rate, is likely to persist at higher levels than we have become used to. That means we anticipate rising bond yields, which, all other things being equal, would put pressure on equity valuation multiples. And that is an important reason why we think value equities can continue the comeback they started this year.
Digital offering powers Nike
John Kisenyi, sustainable global equity analyst at Mirabaud Asset Management
After tucking into some turkey, potatoes and cranberries with family and friends this Thanksgiving, it is likely Americans will be keen to burn off some of those calories over the next few weeks. A business that can help them to do that is Nike, which we invest in as part of our ‘health and wellbeing’ theme. The Oregon-based business is a leader in manufacturing and selling sports footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories globally. It generates $17.1bn of sales in the US alone and has seen an acceleration in its customer engagement during the pandemic through its digital offering.
Selectivity key as valuations seem fullEric Papesh, US equity specialist at T. Rowe PriceThe US economy is in the early stages of an economic cycle, and we are cautiously optimistic about growth from here – even though the Delta variant has slowed economic activity.The key risk for the equity market remains the amount of recovery priced in at current valuation levels, which look full in some sectors. However, the disparity between valuations for value and growth names continues to be large. We believe selectivity will be more important for returns in 2022 and beyond, and we continue to find opportunities tied to financials and healthcare. We are also optimistic about the US consumer, which appears to be on solid financial footing due to fiscal stimulus and an exceptionally strong employment backdrop.
Industry X immune to yield turbulenceChris Elliott, co-manager of the TB Evenlode Global Equity fundThere appears a dichotomy between US markets close to record highs, and a high level of nervousness about inflation and further waves of Covid-19.While investors are focused on quantitative easing and tapering, it is important to remember cloud transition and the digitalisation of manufacturing – aka ‘Industry X’ – will be major growth areas regardless of where the long bond yield settles. In the case of Industry X, US manufacturers are being encouraged to adopt new technologies by a combination of labour shortages and the opportunity to reduce lead times.Professional IT service providers, such as Accenture and Capgemini, are examples of beneficiaries. By virtue of observing and learning from hundreds of transitions, the middlemen can improve their corporate knowledge and be more efficient service providers over time. As a result, competitive advantages are improving at the margin, and both companies are attractively positioned to compound free cashflow for years to come.
US valuation premium is unsustainableJacob Mitchell, founder and chief investment officer at Antipodes PartnersInvestment cycles around decarbonisation, 5G adoption, infrastructure, catch-up spending in the health system and a capex cycle around unbundling global supply chains can shift the view the world is permanently in a low growth, low-rate environment. There will be low-multiple stocks that can transition to secular growth winners, and this can further fuel the rotation in equity preferences.New investment cycles can also tighten the extreme valuation dispersion between US equities and the rest of the world. US equities are valued at a 65% premium, despite very similar earnings growth through time. This premium has been driven by outsized stimulus in the US and exposure to secular trends around software and the internet, given the US is home to large cap tech. This is unlikely to be sustainable.Emerging investment cycles benefit companies globally and the rest of the world is not being priced for success. Indeed, the global benchmark – with a 60% exposure to US equities – is unlikely to reflect the best opportunities. We maintain our underweight to the US and overweight to Europe on valuation grounds.
Growth leaders can navigate complex backdropRaj Shant, client portfolio manager at Jennison AssociatesMany companies that reported strong operating results during the pandemic, due to the shift to online shopping and work-from-home business models, are facing challenging year-on-year comparisons. While this may be a headwind to share prices in the short term, we believe the developments of the past 18 months have accelerated trends in consumer and enterprise behaviour that were already in place prior to the arrival of Covid-19, and the step-up in growth in these areas will persist for some time. While our holdings are not insulated from the macro backdrop, we believe their market-leading positions, strong cashflow generation and reinvestment, and often-disruptive business models, should allow them to deliver growth that is higher and lasts longer than the market currently expects.
We are facing a major US bubbleRichard Bernstein, chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein AdvisorsThe US stockmarket bull continues to charge on and break records. But as valuations grow increasingly stretched, I believe we are facing one of the biggest market bubbles of my career. However, this does not imply the entire market is at risk. Rather, I view the market as a seesaw, with speculative, overvalued long-duration ‘bubble’ assets on one side, and all other assets on the other.Investors are focusing on technology, innovation, disruption, cryptocurrencies, and housing – but very little else. They seem enamoured with vacations to outer space and electric vehicles yet ignore the dire need for improving US logistical and electrical infrastructure.Our portfolios remain focused on the conservative side of the seesaw – in energy, materials, financials, industrials, and smaller capitalisation cyclicals. Additionally, our non-US weight within our equity portfolios is the highest it has ever been, as non-US markets have not participated in the bubble to the same degree. We favour mid- and small-cap sectors in developed Europe and Asia, as well as ex-China emerging markets.
Fed willing to let Labour market run hotSubitha Subramaniam, chief economist at Sarasin & PartnersThe US Federal Reserve recently updated its longer-run goals and monetary policy strategy to explicitly incorporate maximum employment as a broad-based and inclusive goal.Given inclusive employment is not directly measurable, changes over time, and is necessarily uncertain, the Fed appears to have adjusted its inflation/employment trade-off in favour of employment. It has signalled a great willingness to tolerate higher inflation to support breadth of gains in the labour market, adopting what is arguably a quasi-fiscal policy objective. Where the Fed leads, other central banks have typically followed. What lies ahead is likely a period where central banks relax their dogged focus on inflation to sustain labour market gains that are more broad based. This is a policy environment where inflation is likely to remain moderately above target and labour markets are likely to run hot.
Emissions focus to power US renewables Whitney Voûte, head of investor relations at US Solar FundIn the US, gas prices have increased on the back of flat production, some of the hottest summer months on record, a large storage deficit, and record exports under President Joe Biden. While US gas and electricity pricing have historically been less correlated relative to Europe and the UK, the recent increase in gas pricing has influenced US wholesale electricity prices.In recent years, expectations of increased penetration of low-cost renewables and a sustained low price gas environment have suppressed long-term US electricity price forecasts. However, recent forecasts have looked increasingly bullish compared to prior forecasts, reflecting a shift in carbon price assumptions related to the Biden Administration’s long-term net-zero targets, associated regulatory changes, and heightened global focus on emissions. A leading provider of long-term US power price forecasts has revised its outlook to replace its legacy federal carbon tax with a series of extended tax credits and trading schemes. Most notable is its inclusion of an assumed zero-emission credit that in many geographies, in combination with projected energy prices, is expected to increase the overall value of renewables.
The holiday season, which kicks off with Thanksgiving, is typically a positive period for US markets.
However, the investment landscape remains highly uncertain this year - with the Delta variant, ongoing supply chain pressures and rising inflation continuing to impact the US economy and beyond.
Amid lingering complexity, what do investors expect from the US economy and markets as we approach 2022, and which segments and stocks are poised for sustained success?
Below, nine investors share their views.